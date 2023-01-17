"Schwarzenegger is the meaning of 'strong'!!" - Fans react to old posters of Arnold Schwarzenegger with wrong last name

Arnold Schwarzenegger is a bodybuilding legend. He won an outstanding seven Mr. Olympia titles, which was only bettered by Ronnie Coleman and Lee Haney. Despite retiring a long time ago, many still consider Arnold as their motivation when it comes to bodybuilding.

After retiring from professional bodybuilding, Arnold Schwarzenegger went on to forge a successful career in acting as well as politics. On January 12, 2023, Arnold Schwarzenegger posted three photos on Instagram along with the following caption:

"TBT Before free newsletters and e-books, and even before people knew my last name, this was how I spread the fitness crusade all over the world. Click the link in my bio for the modern version and join the fitness crusade."

The photos were from Schwarzenegger's days as a professional bodybuilder. The first photo had the following caption:

"BUILDING THE LEGS OF AN OAK by Arnold Strong"

In the next photo it was written:

"MASSIVE ARMS by Arnold Strong"

The final photo posted by Arnold Schwarzenegger read:

"BUILDING A CHEST LIKE A FORTRESS by Arnold Strong"

In all three photos posted by Arnold, his last name wasn't Schwarzenegger. It was Strong. All these were booklets from the days of his professional bodybuilding career. In the caption, Arnold had mentioned that he used these booklets to spread his fitness crusade worldwide even before everyone knew his last name.

Reacting to Arnold's wrong last name in the photos, one of his followers wrote:

"Schwarzenegger is the meaning of 'strong'!!"

A follower asked whether Schwarzenegger's real meaning is Strong. According to Wiktionary, the word Schwarzenegger means a person from Schwarzenegg. It also states that there are two places in the name of Schwarzenegg, one in Switzerland and the other in Austria.

Fans react to Arnold Schwarzenegger's last name written as Arnold Strong in the photos

Several fans reacted to Arnold's name being written as Arnold Strong.

One of his followers wrote:

"Yes but who is 'Arnold Strong"?? 😝👏"

This comment by that Instagram user alone has garnered around 313 likes. In response to this comment, another one of Arnold's followers wrote:

"Thats actually what he went by when he first came to america. In the movie hercules in new york, his name in the credits is 'Arnold Strong'"

Another one of his followers wrote:

"Who else read these in his voice"

Yet another one of Arnold's followers wrote:

"Did you change your name to Strong so people could pronounce it easier back then?"

A few more reactions from fans are attached below:

"GOAT🐐 KING👑 and LEGEND"

"I am so glad I have put Arnold to be my inspiration"

"Arnold strong💪"

"Arnold has no legs they said. Damn, Arnold had one of the best quads"

"I still have those booklets, the whole set! Greetings from Finland!"

"Arnold Strong, because they couldn’t pronounce Schwarzenegger 😃 I am listening to your autobiography on Audible right now - but I thought you only took the name „Strong“ for the movie Hercules in NY. Anyway. Greetings from Innsbruck, Austria 🙌"

"You the king Arnie !"

"I have the set ! Got them in high school"

"Arnold Strong your alter ego hahahah"

"I still have these books😊"

Some fans expressed their nostalgia upon seeing these booklets. In the last few weeks, Arnold Schwarzenegger has been encouraging his followers to get his free e-book. Even at 75 years of age, Arnold is considered a symbol of inspiration for several budding bodybuilders and fitness enthusiasts.

Poll : 0 votes