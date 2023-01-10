Arnold Schwarzenegger shares ‘workout of the week’ for fans

Arnold Schwarzenegger is the most famous bodybuilder in the history of the sport. The seven-time Mr. Olympia winner also stands as one of the most influential figures in sports, politics, and Hollywood. With his skillset ranging across a variety of fields, he has garnered a following from people all around the world and has an Instagram account that boasts nearly 23 million followers.

Arnold Schwarzenegger often uses his Instagram account to post tutorials on how to perform specific lifts and sometimes general fitness advice for his followers and fans. In one such feat, his latest post featured a list of exercises dubbed the 'workout of the week'.

This week's workout consists of two bodyweight exercises: push ups and lunges. Arnold, recognizing that everyone in his audience is at different levels in their fitness journey, divided the workout for beginner, intermediate, and advanced audiences. The challenge simply consists of starting off with a certain number of repetitions and counting down to one, alternating between sets of push ups and lunges.

Arnold Schwarzenegger's fans react

Arnold has a huge following of people from all walks of life. In appreciation of the efforts the bodybuilding legend has made to ensure everyone has access to fitness information, fans took to the comments section to reassure him that they are following the advice!

A few people went into detail about how they started the workout in hopes of keeping Arnold in the loop. They took the opportunity to mention how their progress has been so far:

Sometimes, fitness can be unnecessarily complicated through various jargon. Schwarzenegger made the workout of the week very clear and made sure that it was simple to understand but not quite easy to do. A fan took the opportunity to appreciate Arnold for keeping it simple and sticking to the basics.

Arnold Schwarzenegger's legacy

Arnold Schwarzenegger is an Austrian-American legend in the sport of bodybuilding. He stands as the second most-successful Mr. Olympia of all time with seven titles to his name, behind Lee Haney and the 'King', Ronnie Coleman. Arnold is also a three-time Mr. Universe winner from 1968 to 1970.

Arnold Schwarzenegger at the Arnold Sports Festival Africa 2019

Arnold first gained mainstream popularity when he appeared in the documentary Pumping Iron, which featured the bodybuilder and his 'win at any cost' mentality that was admired by the American audience. Soon after, Arnold was showered with movie deals from Hollywood, where he would eventually take over as an action movie superstar.

Arnold is also known for his political endeavors as the 38th governor of California from 2003 to 2011, where he made strides in passing bills to positively counter the challenges posed by climate change.

