Who has won Mr. Olympia the most times? Winners and records explored

Mr. Olympia is one of the most prestigious bodybuilding titles organized yearly by the International Federation of Bodybuilding & Fitness. The championship introduced the world to phenomenal stars such as Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jay Cutler.

Lee Haney and Ronnie Coleman won the Mr. Olympia title for the most number of times in history. Both claimed the trophy eight times in a row, the highest in bodybuilding.

Lee Haney won the Mr.Olympia title from 1984 to 1991, while Ronnie Coleman was the title holder from 1998 to 2005.

Haney finished third in 1983; the next year, he clinched the trophy. Ronnie, on the other hand, lost his title to Jay Cutler in 2006, where he finished second.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Phil Heath have won the title seven times in their careers. While Heath won it from 2011 to 2017, Schwarzenegger won six consecutive titles and took a break from bodybuilding to focus on his acting career.

However, he returned to compete at the 1980 Mr. Olympia championship and won the title for the seventh time. From 1970 to 1975, Arnold Schwarzenegger secured his marker only to be succeeded by Franco Columbo.

Larry Scott was Mr. Olympia's first winner, winning the title in 1965 after defeating Harold Poole and Earl Maynard.

Where is Ronnie Coleman now?

After retiring from bodybuilding, Ronnie Coleman ventured into business. He started numerous outlets around the country, selling his bodybuilding products. He also trained young fitness enthusiasts to work on their bodies.

Coleman was in the police force while competing in bodybuilding tournaments. However, he retired from his duties in 2003 and then completely focused on his fitness. He participated in the Mr. Olympia tournament in 2007 but finished fourth; since then, Ronnie has retired from bodybuilding.

Coleman has suffered from severe back injuries and has lost much of his mobility, but nothing has stopped him from following his passion. He still hits the gym regularly and trains bodybuilders.

Where is Mr. Olympia winner Lee Haney now?

Lee Haney has the most wins in the Mr.Olympia tournament, shared with Ronnie Coleman. Haney retired from the game when he was 31 and now uses his knowledge to help others, much like Coleman.

Haney is a professional trainer and coach of athletes. He trained Evander Holyfield to defend his title in the heavyweight championship twice.

Mr. Olympia winners so far

2021: Mamdouh Elssbiay

2020: Mamdouh Elssbiay

2019: Brandon Curry

2018: Shawn Rhode

2017: Phil Heath

2016: Phil Heath

2015: Phil Heath

2014: Phil Heath

2013: Phil Heath

2012: Phil Heath

2011: Phil Heath

2010: Jay Cutler

2009: Jay Cutler

2008: Dexter Jackson

2007: Jay Cutler

2006: Jay Cutler

2005: Ronnie Coleman

2004: Ronnie Coleman

2003: Ronnie Coleman

2002: Ronnie Coleman

2001: Ronnie Coleman

2000: Ronnie Coleman

1999: Ronnie Coleman

1998: Ronnie Coleman

1997: Dorian Yates

1996: Dorian Yates

1995: Dorian Yates

1994: Dorian Yates

1993: Dorian Yates

1992: Dorian Yates

1991: Lee Haney

1990: Lee Haney

1989: Lee Haney

1988: Lee Haney

1987: Lee Haney

1986: Lee Haney

1985: Lee Haney

1984: Lee Haney

1983: Samir Bannout

1982: Chris Dickerson

1981: Franco Columbu

1980: Arnold Schwarzenegger

1979: Frank Zane

1978: Frank Zane

1977: Frank Zane

1976: Franco Columbu

1975: Arnold Schwarzenegger

1974: Arnold Schwarzenegger

1973; Arnold Schwarzenegger

1972: Arnold Schwarzenegger

1971: Arnold Schwarzenegger

1970: Arnold Schwarzenegger

1969: Sergio Oliva

1968: Sergio Oliva

1967: Sergio Oliva

1966: Larry Scott

1965: Larry Scott

