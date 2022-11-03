What are the health issues that Ronnie Coleman has suffered?

Ronnie Coleman, an eight-time Mr. Olympia champion, is among the most popular American bodybuilders. His solid physique is the result of his extreme workouts and deadlifts. However, his tireless hard work took a toll on his health, leading to several injuries.

Ronnie, also known as The King, has undergone numerous surgeries. It's not easy to fit into his shoes. The inspiring bodybuilder has lost much of his mobility due to his persistent workouts and herniated disks.

Coleman has had 13 surgeries since 2007. In an interview with Muscle and Fitness, Ronnie spoke about his struggles with health. He said:

"All the hardware kind of interferes with the nerves. I used to be able to bend over and do all these crazy stretches. I can't do that anymore."

Mr. Olympia's obsession with workouts could leave him paralyzed. He had a serious spinal problem due to his heavy weightlifting.

Ronnie, best known for his abnormal weights, also injured his neck, shoulder, hips, and back due to prolonged heavy workouts and weightlifting.

In 2020, fans were shocked to see Ronnie in a wheelchair. However, he quickly returned to the gym and resumed exercising. He spent $2 million on his treatment.

Ronnie has made considerable progress in the past two years and has resumed his exercise. He also takes care of his health and regularly visits his doctor for check-ups.

Where is Ronnie Coleman now?

Despite his deteriorating condition, Ronnie Coleman continued to train. Now, however, he can only do lightweight training. The retired bodybuilder recently posed with his former rival Jay Cutler, a four-time Mr. Olympia.

Ronnie and Jay are two well-known names in bodybuilding. The rivalry started after Coleman dethroned Jay's legacy and claimed Mr. Olympia's title for eight consecutive years. However, they now share a healthy bond.

Ronnie Coleman, eight-time Mr Olympia (Image via Getty)

Cutler, best known for his quadriceps, shared a picture with Ronnie on his social media page. In the black-and-white snap, Jay tagged Coleman and jotted a caption reminding fans of their unforgettable battles.

Cutler wrote:

"A decade of battles, and we are still here."

In response, Ronnie commented:

"Yeah, Buddy!"

Although Ronnie could not walk unassisted, his bulge-out stiff muscles are well-maintained and very much in shape.

Ronnie has no regrets about his choices. He is proud of himself as he achieved his dream of being the best bodybuilder in the world.

His life and career were featured in the 2018's Netflix documentary Ronnie Coleman: The King. He shared many of the hidden incidents in the docuseries.

Ronnie Coleman is still actively working as a bodybuilder. He owns a self-titled company that provides the required supplements for bodybuilders. He is also active on social media and has a YouTube channel where the retired bodybuilder shares his workouts and life experiences with his fans.

In clips shared on YouTube, fans saw Ronnie meeting up with his fellow athletes and doing their interviews. He also uploads vlogs about his daily life for his channel.

Poll : 0 votes