Does Ronnie Coleman still lift? Exploring routine of legendary bodybuilder

Ronnie Coleman is one of the strongest bodybuilders in history. The 58-year-old is officially retired, but is still in exceptional shape. He's not nearly as big, defined or strong as he was when he was competing, but that's true of all bodybuilders when they stop competing.

Coleman remains strong and looks physically healthy despite having last officially competed in 2007. He finished fourth in the Mr. Olympia competition that year.

Ronnie Coleman has long been removed from competing, but is he still working out?

Does Ronnie Coleman lift today? Former bodybuilder remains in great shape

The retired bodybuilder remains in good shape due to a couple of things, but one of the more surprising aspects is that he still lifts weights. Upon retirement, many bodybuilders prefer not to lift weights anymore, just as many professional athletes try to stay away from their sport when they are no longer competing.

Coleman, however, still loves lifting weights. He loves the feeling of being strong. He is in a wheelchair and unable to walk, but his arms function normally and he intends to continue working them out.

He has had 12 spinal surgeries, which have likely frustrated him. This could be the driving force behind the bodybuilder doing what he can while he is still able to do so.

It can be damaging for older people to continue working out in their later years. However, according to a 2018 article in Men's Health magazine, the bodybuilder may need to keep doing so.

In a Netflix documentary on the legendary athlete, one doctor was cited saying:

"For his overall well-being, I think he needs to."

Some athletes struggle to let go of their sport and play too long, well after their bodies would have them do. Lifting weights is something Coleman has not let go of just yet.

In 2018, he said:

"I’m just training so my body doesn’t atrophy as much as it already has at the moment. I’m really tiny at the moment, but it’s all good because we all know muscles have memory."

He also said, according to Muscle and Fitness, that he knows it isn't the safest idea for him, but that it's the one thing he wants to do:

“God knows I don’t want to die in the gym but if that happens, God Bless me. Once again it’s on like a marijuana bong.”

The legendary bodybuilder in his prime (Image via YouTube/Kong Motivation)

He knows he's the most accomplished bodybuilder of all time and doesn't need to prove anything to anyone. However, Ronnie Coleman has his reasons for continuing to build his body:

“I know I got nothing to prove. But like I said, I wanna look good, I wanna be in great shape, I wanna look like I still compete, I wanna walk again.”

For now, the 58-year-old former weightlifter is still lifting. This may not always be the case, especially as his age and overall physicality decline, but he's continuing to go to the gym while he can.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far