"The only bodybuilder I’ve seen that is still aesthetic" - Arnold Schwarzenegger's training clips from 15 years ago have still fans in disbelief

If one were to take a look at Arnold Schwarzenegger today, with no knowledge of who he was, they might be shocked to find out that he is a former world-class bodybuilder. The Terminator actor is not in bad shape at all but he is the size of a normal man.

Schwarzenegger looks great for 74 but he doesn't look like he used to squat and bench press nearly 500 pounds.

Arnie might be more well-known for his action flicks but he still has a legion of fans who remember and were inspired by his incredible body back in the day.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has fans in awe of his insane body from back in the day

Fans of the epic bodybuilder were left in awe of a clip showcasing some training from the actor's weightlifting days. The video is awe-inspiring, as it showcases the former governor of California's incredible physique.

Many bodybuilders look a bit strange as their body proportions don't quite match up. However, Schwarzenegger inspired fans by looking normal while still having one of the most incredible bodies of all time.

One commenter addressed the view that since bodybuilders don't look normal, many people may not have wanted to look like that.

Screenshot via niinpaniin comments section on YouTube.

Another fan called the bodybuilder 'perfect'.

Screenshot via niinpaniin comments section on YouTube

Arnold is a special person to many.

Screenshot via niinpaniin comments section on YouTube

Fans went so far as to call him a genius and compared him to artists. One fan also revealed the actor is the reason they started working out.

Screenshot via niinpaniin comments section on YouTube

Many commenters called Schwarzenegger timeless. Even all these years later, no one has topped what he was able to do.

Screenshot via niinpaniin comments section on YouTube

He even had the perfect dimensions, according to one commenter.

Screenshot via niinpaniin comments section on YouTube

To many, he is a legend and an inspiration.

Screenshot via niinpaniin comments section on YouTube

It can be argued that art has a greater impact on the world than athletic feats. As such, it could also be argued that Arnold's greatest contributions to the world might be The Terminator franchise, Jingle All the Way, Total Recall, or any of the other films he was a part of.

However, these comments prove that what Arnold was able to do while bodybuilding is equally, if not more impactful. He's inspired a generation of people to improve their fitness and that cannot be understated.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far