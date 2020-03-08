Former WWE Champion receives major award from Arnold Schwarzenegger

WWE Hall of Famer Arnold Schwartzenegger

Hollywood legend and former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger has a pretty involved history with WWE. Not only did he become buddies with WWE legend Bruno Sammartino decades ago, but his appearance on one of the earliest episodes of SmackDown helped put him in the WWE Hall of Fame along with his idol.

It's also no surprise that Arnold has a strong relationship with former WWE Champion and current WWE executive Triple H - himself a former bodybuilder and admirer of Schwartzenegger's. The "Governator" even helped induct the "King of Kings" into the International Sports Hall of Fame.

Earlier today, Arnold presented Triple H with a Lifetime Achievement Award during his annual "Arnold Classic" bodybuilding event.

Other notable winners of this award - outside of the actual bodybuilding arena (no disrespect to the bodybuilding community) have been bodybuilding -and informercial - legend Jack LaLanne, TV's Incredible Hulk Lou Ferrigno, and Rambo himself, Sylvester Stallone.

Triple H and Arnold also find themselves in the same company when it comes to WWE, as both of them are WWE Hall of Famers. Arnold was inducted by his lonesome in 2013, while Triple H was inducted as part of Degeneration X last year.