"He was so bad...awful"- Patrick Schwarzenegger on his dad Arnold Schwarzenegger's influence on his acting career

Patrick Schwarzenegger is the son of one of the greatest bodybuilders of all time, Arnold Schwarzenegger. Patrick is a businessman, investor, entrepreneur, and an actor. He is the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.

The young entrepreneur has two older sisters (Katherine Schwarzenegger and Christina Schwarzenegger), a younger brother (Christopher Schwarzenegger) and a half-brother (Joseph Baena).

Patrick had shares in a pizza chain called Blaze Pizza, but has now sold his shares. In 2020, Patrick Schwarzenegger, along with his mother Maria Shriver, opened MOSH (Brain Nutrition and Wellness Brand).

Patrick has been in a relationship with model Abby Champion since 2016. In 2021, Patrick Schwarzenegger appeared on Jimmy Kimmel live and had a conversation with Jimmy.

During the interaction, the former California governor's son spoke about how he chose to act in his career and how his father helped him quit smoking.

Arnold Schwarzenegger's influence on Patrick Schwarzenegger

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Jimmy Kimmel (Image via Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube)

Among the various topics discussed during the interaction, Patrick spoke about the influence his father Arnold had on him. Jimmy Kimmel asked Patrick why he (Patrick) decided to be an actor.

Patrick recalled an incident from a long time back where he was sitting next to his father and was watching the movie Hercules in New York.

Patrick Schwarzenegger said it was one of his father's first films and his father had a big gap in his teeth. He also stated that Arnold's English speaking skills were very poor. He added:

"I was sitting there and he was so bad and he was awful and I was like wow you're this successful and you are this bad in this movie, I'm giving acting a shot."

The young actor said that his father was so bad and awful in the movie. Patrick said he was surprised at how successful his father was at present compared to the movie.

This was the moment when he decided that he wanted to try acting according to Patrick. He further said he grew up on movie sets along with his father Arnold and fell in love with movies. Patrick stated that it was a fun journey so far for him.

Earlier during the interaction, Jimmy asked Patrick if he was interested in marijuana. The young actor said that he was not interested in marijuana but was smoking. Arnold Schwarzenegger's son admitted that he doesn't use pots and pans (drugs) but he used to smoke every day.

He further added:

"I used to the point where I couldn't eat ice cream, I couldn't do anything without smoking."

Patrick Schwarzenegger said he became addicted to smoking and that he was unable to do anything without smoking.

He recalled an incident during an Easter brunch where his father Arnold was sitting next to him. Arnold questioned him on whether he was high and Patrick admitted he was high. Then the former California Governor said to Patrick:

"Why would you ever wanna be high? You have the best life in the world. Why would you wanna take something out of your life, take you out of your life."

Arnold asked Patrick why he wanted to smoke. According to Arnold, Patrick had the best life in the world and there was no point in taking yourself out of such a good life. Patrick Schwarzenegger admitted that he had stopped smoking ever since that conversation with his father.

