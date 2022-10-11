When did Joseph Baena find out that Arnold Schwarzenegger is his father?

Joseph Baena is a talented real estate agent, bodybuilder, swimmer, and actor. He is also the son of former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Joseph was born on October 2, 1997. When he turned eight and started resembling the Conan star, Arnold learned that the youth was his son.

But when did Joseph find out that the Total Recall star was his father?

He found out that Arnold was his father at the age of 13. Baena was interviewed by Men's Health for their March cover story earlier this year and during the interaction, Mildred Patricia Baena (Joseph's mother) revealed that her mother was the one who revealed to Joseph that Arnold was his father.

When Mildred was pregnant with Joseph, Arnold was married to his then-wife Maria Shriver. Arnold and Maria were married for 25 years before they announced their separation on May 9, 2011. A few days later, the Terminator star admitted to fathering a child 14 years earlier with one of his household staff.

What is Joseph Baena doing now?

Joseph Baena graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree from Pepperdine University in 2019. He works as a real estate agent and as an actor. His other interests include being a fitness model and bodybuilder.

He joined ARIA Properties (a real estate agency) as an executive assistant. Within two years of joining, he was promoted to the role of real estate agent.

Joseph Baena is interested in acting. He acted in a short YouTube video titled, Bad to the Bone. The video is a remake of Arnold's role as the terminator.

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son is currently working on several movies, namely Encounters, Bully High, Called to Duty: The Last Airshow, Chariot, and Lava. Both Bully High and Called to Duty: The Last Airshow are currently in post-production, according to IMDb. The young actor also plays a character named Nico in a TV mini-series titled Scam Squad.

Joseph Baena is working with an acting coach named Eric Morris to improve his acting skills. Eric helped his father Arnold win a Golden Globe for his 1976 film Stay Hungry.

Interestingly, Joseph is also a contestant on the show Dancing with the Stars.

Adding to these talents, he is a passionate bodybuilder as well, just like his father. He often posts photos and videos of his workout in the gym on Instagram. He has around 396,000 followers on the platform.

Joseph Baena said he was inspired by his father when it came to bodybuilding. During his interview with Men's Health, he fondly recalled when Arnold gave him the book, The Encyclopedia of Modern Bodybuilding.

When the enthusiastic bodybuilder was asked where he sees himself in 10 years, he replied:

"I'm an award-winning actor with lots of real estate experience, and I'm on a boat in Miami, sipping a mai tai with my buddies, getting ready for the next movie."

Joseph Baena has already developed a diverse skillset early in his life that will definitely guide him on his path to glory. It is noteworthy that he wishes to forge a path of his own, which is the foremost reason he chooses not to use his father's last name.

