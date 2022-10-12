Patrick Schwarzenegger Shows Off His Incredible 50-Day Muscle Transformation

In 2021, Patrick Schwarzenegger put up a social media post where he revealed his incredible transformation, putting on muscle mass and looking fitter than before. The son of bodybuilding legend Arnold Schwarzenegger knows the importance of being in shape and becoming fitter.

In the post, Patrick said that he's in the best shape of his life, and he achieved the same in 50 days. He said:

“Getting in the best shape of my life. Both physically & mentally. 1st photo 185 lbs 8% fat. 2nd was 6 months ago. 163 lbs 13%.”

He trained every day for 50 days at 5 am and ensured to focus on improving his health, both physically and mentally.

However, he wasn’t the only one in the 50-day challenge. There were 413 others who did the challenge, and the results were exceptional. Patrick Schwarzenegger added:

“We had 413 people finish the challenge. Pretty wild. Some of the results were amazing. Found a Sense of purpose. Increased energy. Better sleeping habits. Some Lost 15-30 lbs. People ate better throughout the day. More productive at work. Found time for extra activities. Check out some of the texts I got. So inspiring.”

Patrick Schwarzenegger explained why it’s important to complete a 5 am challenge. As per him, it allows the body and mind to begin a momentum that pushes you along throughout the day.

Moreover, it helps you to form healthy habits that eventually become a part of your lifestyle. He added:

“1. starts your day with a form of “success” & builds momentum for the rest of your day

2. Shows your mind/body your capable of doing something you don’t want to

3. Allows you to form small morning rituals/habits that lead to big results over time.”

Patrick Schwarzenegger's secret to transformation

During a conversation with Men’s Health, Patrick Schwarzenegger said that he consumed as many calories as possible (within range), and proteins were his top priority.

Additionally, he focused on eating before and after his workouts to keep his energy levels spiked.

“"I'm just trying to get more calories, more protein, and more complex carbs in my system. I'm also trying to eat something before my workouts to have enough energy to get through the workout. Before, it was always an empty stomach and trying to use the fasting to burn off fat."

Coming to his workouts, Patrick Schwarzenegger focused on a lot of free weight. He would use various angles and grips for the exercises, especially the ones that helped take the load off his shoulders.

His workouts would last for an hour or slightly over an hour with 10-15 minutes of warm-up.

Ideally, he would do bodyweight and resistance band movements for the warm-ups. However, he kept his cardio at a minimum to put on as much mass as possible.

Should You Do a 50-day challenge?

It’s never too late to begin a habit that could become a lifestyle. In fact, it’s right between the 21-90 rule, where it takes 21 days to build a habit and 90 days to build a lifestyle.

However, whether you do a straight 50-day challenge or focus on a smaller challenge depends on your fitness. It's important to start with day 1, and improve your fitness steadily from that point.

Poll : 0 votes