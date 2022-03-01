Who is Abby Champion? All about Patrick Schwarzenegger's girlfriend as actor shares birthday tribute

Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger, 28, took to Instagram on Monday to post photos of himself and his girlfriend, Abby Champion. The post was accompanied by a heartfelt message to mark his beloved's 25th birthday.

Wishing Champion a happy birthday, Schwarzenegger, who is the son of movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger and Kennedy family member Maria Shriver, wrote in the caption:

"Love this girl so much!! Such a hard worker. So beautiful. Faithful. Drinks 2 cups of coffee! Loves ice cream. Loves her sugary cocktails. Loves Jesus & America too. Can't wait till your back in town"

The duo first sparked dating speculation back in February 2016, when Abby Champion took to Instagram to post a photo of herself and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

Schwarzenegger confirmed the news in March 2016, when he made their relationship Insta-official by posting a photo with Champion on his own account.

Champion, who has been dating Schwarzenegger for six years now, is reportedly very close to the Schwarzenegger family.

During Easter 2020, Schwarzenegger shared a snap of the duo posing with a cake that they baked for a family dinner with his parents and siblings.

All that is known about Patrick Schwarzenegger's long-time girlfriend Abby Champion

Abby Champion is a model who was born on February 28, 1997, to Gregory and Laura Champion. She was brought up in Birmingham, Alabama. She has three siblings, including her brothers Josh and Luke, and a sister named Baskin, who is also a model.

The 25-year-old, who is of English, French and German descent, was a competitive cheerleader at Vestavia Hills City School before graduating in May 2015. She was previously a freelance model in Alabama for Soca Clothing and Kristalize Jewelry.

Champion is currently represented by six agencies, including NEXT New York, NEXT London, NEXT Milan, NEXT Los Angles, NEXT Paris, and MIKAs Stockholm. She has worked for several big brands, including Chanel, Calvin Klein, Zara, Versace, Fendi, Givenchy, Miu Miu, and Gucci.

Champion, who has worked on quite a few short films, has also been featured on the cover of Vogue. In 2019, she was featured in the Fall Calvin Klein Jeans “Get Between Me and #MyCalvins” campaign with Schwarzenegger.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh