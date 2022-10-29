Arnold Schwarzenegger is one of the most decorated bodybuilders in the history of bodybuilding. He is often referred to as the greatest bodybuilder of all time along with Ronnie Coleman. Arnold is also a successful actor and politician.

In his highly successful career, Arnold served as the Chairman of the President's Council on Physical Fitness and Sports of the USA from 1990 to 1993. He was also elected as the governor of California through recall elections.

Arnold Schwarzenegger's tenure as the Governor of California

Arnold Schwarzenegger served as the 38th Governor of California for seven years and two months. The Total Recall star's first term as the governor of California was from November 17, 2003, to January 3, 2007. Arnold's second term was from January 5, 2007 to January 3, 2011.

He first announced his candidacy in the 2003 California recall election for Governor of California on an episode of "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" that aired on August 6, 2003. As soon as Arnold announced his decision, it became national and international news. The common feeling was that most of his political views were unknown to Californians.

Arnold Schwarzenegger (Image via The New York Times)

Gray Davis was removed from the post of Governor as a result of the recall election and Arnold was elected as the governor of California. The Conan star won the election by 1.3 million votes. The GOAT bodybuilder was named "The Governator" by the media.

During his tenure as the governor of California, Arnold didn't accept his salary of $175,000 per year because he felt that he had enough riches from his acting career.

Arnold defeated Phil Angelides to be elected as the governor of California for the second time. He also faced one of the greatest recessions of 2009, and asked the legislature to pass deep budget cuts. The Governator also cautioned that the state was staring at the face of liquidation.

During the period of the recession, he also approved the federal stimulus bill introduced by then-US President Barack Obama. During his reign as the governor of California, through his Strategic Growth Plan, Arnold made major investments in developing California's aging infrastructure.

Arnold Schwarzenegger (Image via The Cold Wire)

In the same year that his second term as governor of California ended, Arnold and his wife Maria Shriver separated. They announced their separation on May 9, 2011. Arnold admitted to having an affair 14 years ago which led to the birth of his son Joseph Baena. He confirmed this to Maria only after she confronted him regarding the affair.

Arnold Schwarzenegger (Image via Politico)

Arnold Schwarzenegger's tenure as the governor of California was filled with ups and downs, but he was well appreciated for some of the actions he took as the governor. Though he is not the governor of California anymore, he has been vocal about his political views.

