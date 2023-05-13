Stan Lee Documentary Arrives on Disney+ June 16

The iconic figure, renowned writer, editor, and publisher will be the focus of a new documentary titled Stan Lee. It will showcase exclusive interviews with Lee's loved ones, colleagues, and friends and feature never-before-seen archival footage and photographs that truly capture his essence.

Marvel has set the release of the Stan Lee documentary on Disney+ on June 16. However, attendees of the Tribeca Film Festival, which takes place in New York City from June 7 to June 18, can enjoy the documentary early as it will premiere during the festival.

The documentary's teaser trailer debuted on YouTube on December 28, 2022. Although the teaser doesn't give away too many details, it showcases several of Lee's cameos before ending with a creatively designed drawing of his face.

Stan Lee's upcoming documentary: Everything we know so far

Marvel has set the release of the documentary on Disney+ on June 16.

Marvel announced an upcoming documentary about the legendary comic book writer on December 28, 2022. It is interesting to note that the announcement marks Stan Lee's 100th birthday.

The documentary is expected to offer a captivating insight into the life and legacy of the iconic figure who revolutionized the comic book industry. It is being directed by David Gelb, who has previously wowed critics with his acclaimed documentary Jiro Dreams of Sushi.

The upcoming documentary will delve into the fascinating life and career of the iconic Stan Lee. (Image via Getty Images)

It's almost guaranteed that the upcoming documentary will delve into the fascinating life and career of the iconic Stan Lee. Viewers can expect exclusive interviews with individuals who were fortunate enough to cross paths with the legendary figure and some riveting behind-the-scenes footage of his memorable cameos.

As Disney and Marvel are producing the documentary, it's safe to assume that it will showcase Lee's remarkable contributions to the comic book industry in a positive light.

The Legendary Writer: Who is Stan Lee?

Stan Lee, the man behind some of the most iconic superheroes ever, was born in New York City in 1922. At 17, he made his comic book debut at Timely Comics, later renamed Marvel Comics, where he swiftly climbed the ranks.

Lee's incredible talent and imagination truly shone in the 1960s when he joined with comic book artist Jack Kirby. Together, they created a whole universe of characters that are now household names. Along with the Fantastic Four, Lee co-created Spider-Man, Iron Man, the Incredible Hulk, the X-Men, and the Avengers.

He made countless cameo appearances in Marvel's blockbuster movies. (Image via Marvel)

From playing a delivery man to a barber, Lee's cameo appearances were fun for fans, and it was always exciting to see where he would pop up next. He was more than just a creator of comic book characters, however. He also made countless cameo appearances in Marvel's blockbuster movies, adding to the already incredible magic of these films.

Lee was a legend in the comic book industry, and he served as Marvel's editor-in-chief for over 20 years. He was known for his humor and enthusiasm, and fans of all ages beloved him. Sadly, Lee passed away in 2018, and fans mourned the loss of this beloved figure. Even though he is no longer with us, his legacy will live on through the incredible characters and stories he created.

