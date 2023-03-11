"Who will they silence next?": David Attenborough BBC controversy explained amid rising outrage

BBC (British Broadcasting Corporation) recently decided against broadcasting an episode of Sir David Attenborough's much-anticipated new wildlife series, Wild Isles.

The decision not to air the episode in question has reportedly been taken to avoid backlash from conservative politicians and the right-wing press. However, BBC has denied such allegations. Instead, UK's national broadcasting company has maintained that the said episode was "never intended" to air.

Nonetheless, the decision has irked many who are now rallying against the broadcasting firm for censoring something involving a personality such as Sir David Attenborough. Twitter user @bobrmitchell even pointed out Gary Lineker's recent de-platforming, followed by censoring Attenborough's forthcoming show and asked, "who will they (BBC) silence next?"

Netizens furious after BBC decides not to air an episode of David Attenborough's Wild Isles

Following the decision not to broadcast a specific episode of David Attenborough's Wild Isles, netizens doubled down against BBC for censoring important voices in the community. In connection with the matter at hand, many also brought in the suspension of former footballer and sports pundit/broadcaster Gary Lineker from his program, Match of the Day.

Reacting to the developments, Twitter user, @Maryana29558374 questioned BBC's decisions against Attenborough and Lineker, adding that "The BBC has well and truly lost the plot" due to its recent moves.

Another Twitter user, @samuel43819146, showcased their displeasure and questioned the Tory leaders and Conservative party for such a decision from BBC.

Talking about the experience that someone like Sir David Attenborough had in broadcasting, another netizen claimed that "he won't be silenced by anyone."

Many others showcased their appreciation for a veteran like Attenborough, while also displaying their solidarity with Gary Lineker. Here are some of the reactions from Twitter:

Among all the tweets, Alan Shearer and Ian Wright, who also feature on Match of the Day, showcased their support for their co-worker Lineker by tweeting about not attending the program.

For those unaware, Lineker was suspended or breaching impartiality guidelines after he criticized the UK government's new asylum policy.

The controversy around David Attenborough's Wild Isles

For the unversed, the five episodes of Wild Isles, a docuseries partly funded by WWF and RSPB, are locked in at the primetime slots to air on BBC One, starting this Sunday, March 12. At the same time, a sixth and final episode, which has also been shot, will be available via BBC iPlayer, instead of being broadcast on British Broadcasting Corporation's flagship free-to-air public TV channel.

The much-awaited series will see David Attenborough explore the diverse scenery and wildlife of the British Isles. Reports suggest that the sixth episode of Wild Isles will talk about the natural destruction in the UK while also discussing the causes and potential solutions like rewilding, which is a controversial subject when it comes to right-wing politicians and media.

After the reports of BBC deciding not to broadcast the series' final episode due to lobbying groups surfaced, the broadcasting company declined any such reasons and maintained that Wild Isles was always supposed to be a five-part series.

