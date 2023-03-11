Create

"Who will they silence next?": David Attenborough BBC controversy explained amid rising outrage

By Ashim
Modified Mar 11, 2023 07:02 IST
BBC will not broadcast the final episode of David Attenborough
BBC will not broadcast the final episode of David Attenborough's forthcoming Wild Isles (Image via BBC)

BBC (British Broadcasting Corporation) recently decided against broadcasting an episode of Sir David Attenborough's much-anticipated new wildlife series, Wild Isles.

The decision not to air the episode in question has reportedly been taken to avoid backlash from conservative politicians and the right-wing press. However, BBC has denied such allegations. Instead, UK's national broadcasting company has maintained that the said episode was "never intended" to air.

Nonetheless, the decision has irked many who are now rallying against the broadcasting firm for censoring something involving a personality such as Sir David Attenborough. Twitter user @bobrmitchell even pointed out Gary Lineker's recent de-platforming, followed by censoring Attenborough's forthcoming show and asked, "who will they (BBC) silence next?"

First it was Gary Lineker and now David Attenborough so who will they silence next? https://t.co/CZQaiE9Ext

Netizens furious after BBC decides not to air an episode of David Attenborough's Wild Isles

Following the decision not to broadcast a specific episode of David Attenborough's Wild Isles, netizens doubled down against BBC for censoring important voices in the community. In connection with the matter at hand, many also brought in the suspension of former footballer and sports pundit/broadcaster Gary Lineker from his program, Match of the Day.

Reacting to the developments, Twitter user, @Maryana29558374 questioned BBC's decisions against Attenborough and Lineker, adding that "The BBC has well and truly lost the plot" due to its recent moves.

Fiona Bruce can say what she likes, but Gary Lineker is sanctioned and David Attenborough removed from the air as not to offend the right. The BBC has well and truly lost the plot.

Another Twitter user, @samuel43819146, showcased their displeasure and questioned the Tory leaders and Conservative party for such a decision from BBC.

RSPB and WWF funded David Attenborough nature documentary removed by BBC under “right wing backlash” from Tory politicians. I’m starting to really question what the Conservative Party is actually attempting to “conserve” in this torn country.

Talking about the experience that someone like Sir David Attenborough had in broadcasting, another netizen claimed that "he won't be silenced by anyone."

@HLeeHurley Particularly an institution such as Attenborough, he's got more than seventy years behind him in broadcasting, he won't be silenced by anyone.

Many others showcased their appreciation for a veteran like Attenborough, while also displaying their solidarity with Gary Lineker. Here are some of the reactions from Twitter:

The BBC are about to find out the UK like Gary Lineker and David Attenborough a hell of a lot more more than they like the Tories and the Daily Mail.
OK guys, a question! What have Gary Lineker & David Attenborough have in common? They are standing up for truth, as they have always done, they are telling the public what's actually going on & guess what! they are both censured but the @BBCNews @BBCNews the fascists are here!!!! https://t.co/fLR2adTk6U
So David Attenborough is being silenced and Gary Lineker has been suspended.By the Tories.No wonder they get upset when we call them Nazis.Truth hurts.
The BBC in the past 24 hours:- David Attenborough: cancelled- Gary Lineker: cancelled- Fiona Bruce: "He only broke her nose once"Public service broadcasting, eh?
Gary Lineker - cancelledDavid Attenborough - semi-cancelled (prog sidelined)Lord Sugar - allowed to publicly support Tories - nadaAndrew Neil - expressed RW views on social media - nadaBBC Chair - ToryBBC DG - ToryDraw your own conclusions.
So Gary Lineker has to step back from MOTD for commenting on the use of language, David Attenborough isn't allowed to say nature in Britain is being destroyed, but it's absolutely fine for Fiona Bruce to defend domestic violence because it was only once (as far as we know) https://t.co/nCmpF5xlPR
Cancelling David Attenborough, an Icon with real influence at the BBC, shows that a coup has occurred.
@ItsBouquet Wtf - Great Britain 🇬🇧 is now an oxymoron. To scuttle Sir David Attenborough to appease the right has the stench of Goebbles and a fright of fascism 😡

Among all the tweets, Alan Shearer and Ian Wright, who also feature on Match of the Day, showcased their support for their co-worker Lineker by tweeting about not attending the program.

Everybody knows what Match of the Day means to me, but I’ve told the BBC I won’t be doing it tomorrow. Solidarity.
I have informed the BBC that I won’t be appearing on MOTD tomorrow night.

For those unaware, Lineker was suspended or breaching impartiality guidelines after he criticized the UK government's new asylum policy.

The controversy around David Attenborough's Wild Isles

youtube-cover

For the unversed, the five episodes of Wild Isles, a docuseries partly funded by WWF and RSPB, are locked in at the primetime slots to air on BBC One, starting this Sunday, March 12. At the same time, a sixth and final episode, which has also been shot, will be available via BBC iPlayer, instead of being broadcast on British Broadcasting Corporation's flagship free-to-air public TV channel.

The much-awaited series will see David Attenborough explore the diverse scenery and wildlife of the British Isles. Reports suggest that the sixth episode of Wild Isles will talk about the natural destruction in the UK while also discussing the causes and potential solutions like rewilding, which is a controversial subject when it comes to right-wing politicians and media.

After the reports of BBC deciding not to broadcast the series' final episode due to lobbying groups surfaced, the broadcasting company declined any such reasons and maintained that Wild Isles was always supposed to be a five-part series.

Quick Links

Edited by Upasya Bhowal
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...