Gary Lineker unwilling to apologize for tweet mocking UK policy after he was unwillingly taken off air from BBC MOTD - Reports

According to Sky News journalist Rob Harris, Gary Lineker is unwilling to apologize for his recent comments comparing the UK government's asylum policy to Nazi Germany.

Reports recently emerged that Lineker will be stepping down from his role as the Match of the Day host on the BBC. However, Harris reported that sources close to Lineker have confirmed that the former Barcelona and England striker hasn't agreed to step down from his role. Rather, the BBC has taken him off the air.

understands Lineker was unwillingly taken off air after telling the BBC he would not apologise for his tweets on the government's migration policy



Now Ian Wright says he won't appear on the BBC on Saturday in solidarity with Gary Lineker.

Ian Wright and Alan Shearer have since expressed their support for Lineker. The former Arsenal and Newcastle United strikers won't be appearing on the MOTD show on March 11 in solidarity.

Alan Shearer has informed the BBC that he won't be appearing on MOTD tomorrow night.

UK Home Minister Suella Braverman recently released a video explaining the government's illegal migration policy. Lineker commented on the video:

“Good heavens, this is beyond awful.”

When a Twitter user replied that Gary Lineker's comments were 'Out of order', he responded, writing:

"There is no huge influx. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries. This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s, and I’m out of order?"

His comments caused outrage across the political world.

BBC released a statement involving Gary Lineker

The BBC recently released a statement clarifying their position on the Gary Lineker saga. While they acknowledged Lineker's immense contribution as the MOTD host, the statement claimed that his recent social media activities were a breach of their guidelines.

The statement read (via The Guardian):

“The BBC has been in extensive discussions with Gary and his team in recent days. We have said that we consider his recent social media activity to be a breach of our guidelines. The BBC has decided that he will step back from presenting Match of the Day until we’ve got an agreed and clear position on his use of social media."

It will be interesting to see who becomes the new host of the famous MOTD show in Lineker's absence. The former striker has been a part of the show since 1999.

