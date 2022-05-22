What time will David Attenborough's Prehistoric Planet air on Apple TV+? Documentary to explore the era of dinosaurs

Apple TV+ has revealed its latest documentary, Prehistoric Planet, giving a glimpse at what to expect from the highly anticipated series. From executive producers Jon Favreau and Mike Gunton and the BBC Studios Natural History Unit, the documentary charting prehistoric life will be narrated by none other than the renowned Sir David Attenborough.

Set to debut globally on Apple TV+, the five-episode series will be groundbreaking, transporting viewers 66 million years into the past before any trace of human life is found.

All about Prehistoric Planet, Apple TV's latest nature documentary

Apple TV+'s much anticipated Prehistoric Planet, a five-episode docuseries that aims to explore earth way before we humans came to inhabit it, has released a trailer and revealed a release date.

Combining award-winning wildlife filmmaking and thorough paleontological research, Prehistoric Planet has utilized state-of-the-art technology to explore the spectacular life and habitats of the inhabitants of ancient Earth.

Produced by a world-renowned team at BBC Studios Natural History Unit with support from the photorealistic visual effects of MPC, Prehistoric Planet attempts to give viewers an immersive experience of the Earth that existed 66 million years ago, dinosaurs and such creatures scoured the planet, and homo sapiens were far from living.

The Apple TV documentary aims to explore the Earth as it used to be in prehistoric times. The docuseries presents little-known and intriguing facts about the ecology of Cretaceous times, including coasts, deserts, freshwater, ice worlds and forests, and other living, breathing creatures like the dinosaurs that roamed the planet.

The trailer dropped by Apple TV+ further highlights the show's stunning CGI. It gives us majestic sights like the Sauropods protruding their neck sacks and dinosaurs inhabiting every nook and crannies the planet offers. Scientifically accurate and visually appealing, Prehistoric Planet is a must-watch for all fans of nature documentaries.

When will Apple TV air the docuseries?

Prehistoric Planet is set to debut on Apple TV+ this Monday, May 23, 2022. All five episodes will not be released together; one episode will be released every day from Monday, May 23 to Friday, May 27, on Apple TV+. The episodes will drop at 3.00 am ET.

The series will be exclusively streamed on the Apple streaming platform. Interested viewers will have to sign up for Apple TV. The subscription is monthly and paid, but Apple provides a 7-day free trial to those signing up for the first time.

Apple TV+ introduced the docuseries at its London premiere, where narrator Sir David Attenborough was in attendance and the lead scientific consultant Dr. Darren Naish, who worked closely with the documentary team. Attenborough commented,

“I am delighted to have worked on this series which brings the last great dinosaur era to life in astonishing detail. Dinosaurs have held a lifelong fascination for me and I hope when watching this series families will be completely immersed in the magic and wonder of this world and that it sparks an equal fascination in them.”

Travel back 66 million years to the era of dinosaurs with Apple TV's upcoming docuseries, which will soon drop.

