What is Netflix's Predators all about? Release date, plot, and more

Predators is a Netflix documentary that will focus on some the deadliest predatory animals on the planet. As the name suggests, the documentary series will provide an in-depth look into the lives of a few magnificent creatures on Earth and how they survive through hostile environments. Predators is supposed to premiere on Netflix on September 6, 2023.

While many may wonder how the fiercest predators behave under certain conditions in the wild, the documentary will also take a closer look into their lives and survival patterns. This documentary is a must-watch for all nature enthusiasts, as it even bagged a BAFTA nomination upon its release on December 11, 2022.

A poster of the Netflix documentary, which was initially released on Sky (image via IMDB)

Predators is narrated by popular English actor Tom Hardy, who has previously been a narrator for documentary shows like Amazon Prime Video's All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur and Falklands War: The Untold Story. He is best known for his roles in films and series like Venom, Peaky Blinders, Inception, and Mad Max: Fury Road.

The executive producers of this Netflix documentary are Wendy Drake and Vanessa Coates. Besides them, the production company behind Predators is True To Nature.

Netflix docuseries Predators will be narrated by Tom Hardy

The official synospsi for the upcoming Netflix docuseries reads:

"In this captivating nature documentary series, five predator species around the world work to survive in their environments. Experience life through the eyes of cheetahs, polar bears, wild dogs, and more of the planet’s most powerful hunters as they fight to maintain their dominance. Academy Award nominee, Tom Hardy, narrates this heart-pounding nature documentary series."

The docuseries will feature five episodes, focusing on one predator per episode. Here is a list of the episodes as per Netflix:

Episode 1: Cheetah

Episode 2: Polar Bear

Episode 3: Lion

Episode 4: Puma

Episode 5: Wild Dog

The project's co-production between Netflix and Sky, a British broadcaster owned by Comcast, was originally announced in January 2022. The series is premiering on Netflix after its debut on Sky Nature in late 2022. All five episodes premiered starting on December 11 of the same year. Following its release in the UK, the mini-series even received a BAFTA nomination and has currently been rated with a 7.3 out of 10 on IMDb.

New outlet The Guardian has also rated this series a 4 out of 5 and heaped praises for the direction in which the docuseries progresses. Moreover, Tom Hardy has been praised for his narration on the show and how he captures the essence of what the directors have tried to narrate through the visuals.

More upcoming documentaries by Netflix that will be released this year

A poster of the upcoming Netflix documentary Predators (image via Netflix/Sky)

Predators is only one of the docuseries set to premiere on Netflix in the coming months. The plate is full for the streaming site as they also have some interesting documentaries set for release.

Some of these include The Saint of Second Chances, which is coming out on September 20, and The Devil on Trial, which will arrive on the platform in October. Additionally, an interesting sports documentary about the UEFA Euro 2020 final called Stamped from the Beginning is also scheduled to release by the end of 2023.

Stay tuned for the Tom Hardy-narrated nature docu-series which will be released on Netflix on September 6.