7 best war films on Netflix right now

The main aim of well-made war films is not only to entertain its audience, but to make people aware of real events that transpired, human emotions and lost connections, consequences of violence, and other such aspects that can be linked to devastating wars.

At its finest, war films comment on the futility of war, and pay tribute to countless innocent lives who perished in wars of the past.

Over the years, many talented filmmakers have explored the theme of wars, and many of these war films have received critical acclaim, along with achieving commercial success.

Although different war films have different stories to tell, there is one thing that all good war films have in common, i.e., the ability to leave their viewers with plenty of food for thought.

Last Men in Aleppo, The Photographer of Mauthausen and 5 other war films on Netflix that are worth your time

1) First They Killed My Father (2017)

This war film directed by Angelina Jolie is based on a memoir of the same name by human rights activist Loung Ung. It tells about what happens in the life of 5-year-old Loung when the Khmer Rouge takes control of Cambodia. Her siblings are sent to labor camps, and she is trained as a child soldier.

There is a lot that viewers can learn about Cambodia's history from this film. Shot and executed beautifully, this film is one that movie lovers should not miss out on.

2) Last Men in Aleppo (2017)

This documentary war film focuses on the Syrian Civil War. It gives viewers a peek into life in Aleppo, a city in Syria, during the war. It also highlights the work carried out by the White Helmets, an organization made of ordinary citizens who act as first responders whenever there is an air strike or attack.

Yes, there is death, loss and destruction, but the film also highlights the strength of the human spirit, and the ability to remain optimistic and hopeful even when times are grim.

This film is an emotional watch, one that will make a lasting impression on the viewer.

3) War Machine (2017)

War Machine starring Brad Pitt in the lead role is a satirical war film. He plays the role of a charismatic general named Glenn McMahon. Having seen his impressive leadership abilities in Iraq, the government sends him to Afghanistan in order to strategize a way to bring the war to an end. But Glenn soon realizes that it isn't going to be an easy task.

This film is poignant and witty at the same time. The cast also does a great job of keeping the viewers invested in the characters and the story.

4) The Photographer of Mauthausen (2018)

This gripping war film is based on the real story of Francisco Boix. Boix was a prisoner at the Nazi German Mauthausen concentration camp and ended up serving as a photographer at the camp. Along with other courageous prisoners, Boix preserved and hid photographs that showcased what happened at the camp at the risk of their lives.

The film shines a light on all the atrocities that were carried out at concentration camps but it also highlights the acts of courage found amidst the horror and violence.

5) Mosul (2019)

This action-packed war film is based on the 2016 Battle of Mosul when forces of the Iraqi Government joined hands with coalition allies in order to defeat ISIS. In the movie, a policeman attacked by insurgents is saved by the SWAT team. He soon joins the team only to realize that the fight is much bigger and more complicated than he had imagined.

It is an interesting film with many striking action scenes. The tension is high and the gripping narrative grabs the attention of the viewer soon after the film starts.

6) The Forgotten Battle (2020)

A Dutch war film, it focuses on the Battle of the Scheldt, which took place in 1944. The narrative follows three characters - Marinus van Staveren (Gijs Blom), a Dutch Axis soldier, William Sinclair (Jamie Flatters), a British glider pilot and Teuntje Visser (Susan Radder), a resistance woman from Zeeland. The war forces their lives to tragically connect.

It is a gripping film, and the talented cast does a brilliant job in bringing their characters to life and keeping the audience invested.

7) All Quiet on the Western Front (2022)

This film has received a lot of praise both from critics and movie lovers. It focuses on a young man named Paul Bäumer (Felix Kammerer) who enlists in the German army along with his friends. They have an idealistic impression of what it means to be a soldier, but when they witness the events of World War I unfolding on the field, they understand the realities of war.

The cinematography and music in this film was top-notch. Viewers should also look forward to the stirring performances by the lead actors.

Movie lovers should definitely watch these war films not only because of their gripping storylines but because of the important message they deliver about the deadly consequences of war and violence.

