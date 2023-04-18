5 intense US Military movies to watch ahead of Jake Gyllenhaal’s The Covenant

The entertainment industry is gearing up for the release of Jake Gyllenhaal's latest movie, The Covenant, the trailer for which was intense and as dramatic as it gets. The movie will feature Gyllenhaal as a soldier on a quest to save the family who helped him when he was injured.

As the world anticipates the release of The Covenant, it's worth taking a look back at some of the most intense military movies that have ever been made. US Military movies have been motivating and tear-jerking audiences for decades. These films provide insight into the courage, sacrifice, and brutality faced by servicemen and women in times of war.

Here are five such movies that you can watch to get yourself into the warzone:

5 intense US Military movies that will get you into the heat of battle ahead of Jake Gyllenhaal's The Covenant

1) Apocalypse Now (1979)

Apocalypse Now is arguably one of the best and most controversial war movies ever made. Directed by acclaimed director Francis Ford Coppola (known for directing The Godfather), the movie features many renowned stars such as Martin Sheen, Marlon Brando, Dennis Hopper, Scott Glenn, and Harrison Ford, among others.

Anyone interested in the history of warfare and its repercussions must watch the film because of the way it depicts the terrible realities of war, the madness it generates, and the human cost of conflict.

The film was met with a lot of unfortunate behind-the-scenes incidents, which included Martin Sheen having an almost fatal heart attack on set. The filming was done in The Philippines and had to be adjourned due to an actual civil war while the sets were destroyed due to bad weather.

Martin Sheen's character and his mission in Apocalypse Now may be different from that of Jake Gyllenhaal's character in The Covenant, but both of them possess similar qualities of bravery, determination, and nobility. This will surely make you excited for the release of The Covenant.

2) Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Directed by one of the most renowned directors of all time, Steven Speilberg, Saving Private Ryan is one of the most famous war movies ever made. It features a treasure trove of well-known stars such as Tom Hanks, Matt Damon, Vin Diesel, Bryan Cranston, Edward Burns, and Paul Giamatti, among others.

Released in 1998, as the title suggests, Saving Private Ryan tells the story of a group of American soldiers led by Captain John Miller (Tom Hanks) tasked with bringing home a soldier, Private James Ryan (Matt Damon), whose three brothers have been killed in action.

The movie depicts the sacrifices made by soldiers during World War II and features some of the most violent and realistic battle sequences ever portrayed in the history of cinema. Those who have already watched this movie should surely re-watch it if they're anticipating the release of Jake Gyllenhaal's The Covenant. Those who haven't watched it don't know what they're missing out on.

3) Black Hawk Down (2001)

Among the most intense US Military movies, Black Hawk Down sets itself apart with its terrifying depiction of combat. The 2001 film, directed by Ridley Scott, is based on the Battle of Mogadishu, which occurred in 1993 and saw a squad of American forces deployed on a mission to apprehend a warlord in Somalia. The mission, however, swiftly devolved into a bloody gunfight, leaving the soldiers stranded in the city with no help.

One of the most compelling war films produced till date, Black Hawk Down contains violent and lifelike combat sequences as well as an unflinching representation of the human cost of war. Additionally, it has a large ensemble cast that includes Ewan McGregor, Tom Hardy, Orlando Bloom, and Josh Hartnett, among others.

Black Hawk Down won two Academy Awards for Best Film Editing and Best Sound. Those looking to be glued to their screens and tune out the world's distractions should definitely watch this movie. The intensity of its combat sequences will surely gear you up for what's in store in Jake Gyllenhaal's The Covenant.

4) American Sniper (2014)

American Sniper, released in 2014 and directed by acclaimed actor and director Clint Eastwood, is based on the memoir of the same name by Chris Kyle. Kyle was one of the deadliest snipers in the history of the US Military.

Bradley Cooper plays the role of Kyle, who becomes a legend among his fellow soldiers for his expertise with a rifle. The movie deals with the psychological and emotional effects of war on those who fight it, as well as the harsh realities of warfare.

The portrayal of a character who is a real-life war hero in American Sniper is similar to that of Jake Gyllenhaal's character in The Covenant. The Covenant is not based on a true story, however, the movie does depict real-life incidents faced by actual Afghan translators and military personnel.

5) Hacksaw Ridge (2016)

Another incredibly intense and emotional movie based on a true story is Hacksaw Ridge. Released in 2016 and directed by Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge is based on the story of Desmond Doss (Andrew Garfield), a conscientious objector who fought in World War II but refused to carry a weapon. Despite being subjected to ridicule and rejection by his fellow soldiers, Doss' bravery in the face of danger earned him the Medal of Honor for his service during the Battle of Okinawa.

Hacksaw Ridge was nominated for six Academy Awards, and three Golden Globes and included Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor. The film won two Academy Awards for Best Sound Mixing and Best Film Editing. These accolades themselves make it one of the most critically acclaimed war movies of all time.

Like Desmond Doss, Jake Gyllenhaal's character in The Covenant possesses the qualities of bravery, valor, and the will to survive against all costs. This in itself is reason enough to watch Hacksaw Ridge.

Do you know of any more intense US Military movies to watch that are utterly immersive and heartbreaking at the same time? If you think those will get people excited to watch Jake Gyllenhaal's The Covenant, do tell us in the comments section down below.

Poll : 0 votes