The Covenant trailer: 3 key highlights of Jake Gyllenhaal movie

Ahead of its April premiere, The Covenant got its first trailer on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Starring Jake Gyllenhaal, The Covenant features him as Sgt. John Kinley, a soldier is on his last tour of duty in Afghanistan.

Kinley is teamed up with a local interpreter named Ahmed (Dar Salim), who doesn’t think twice before carrying an injured John to safety across miles and battling grueling terrain. The official trailer for The Covenant 2023 underlines the same premise through stunning visuals and captivating action sequences.

Helmed by Sherlock Holmes director Guy Ritchie, the upcoming movie is his second release this year. His earlier release was Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, a spy action comedy starring Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza, Josh Hartnett, and Hugh Grant.

Apart from Gyllenhaal and Salim, Guy Ritchie's The Covenant cast comprises of these actors:

Alexander Ludwig

Antony Starr

Jason Wong

Bobby Schofield

Sean Sagar

Sina Parvaneh

Emily Beecham

Cyrus Khodaveisi

Christian Ochoa

What do we learn from Guy Ritchie's The Covenant Trailer?

The trailer, lasting 2:42 minutes, starts with a couple of high-voltage combat scenes featuring Gyllenhaal, Salim, and others. Retaining Ritchie’s signature style, the clip arrests your attention with its gritty screenplay and tight action sequences.

However, it stands out for the following three reasons:

1) Jake Gyllenhaal and Dar Salim's camaraderie

As mentioned above, Gyllenhaal will appear as Sgt. John Kinley in the film, who is on his last tour of duty in Afghanistan, while Salim plays a local interpreter named Ahmed. Right from the first frame, the actors strike up a warm amity.

The trailer shows the Herculean lengths Ahmed can go to in order to save John’s life. After he gets cured, the latter learns that his friend didn’t get safe passage to America, as was promised.

To repay the debt, he decides to return to the war arena and save Ahmed’s family before the Taliban reaches them. There's a “hook in me,” an unbothered John says, as he ventures alone into his mission.

The intense attack and assault sequences establish that John isn’t going to have it easy, but the sergeant will do whatever it takes to save his savior Ahmed's life.

Both Gyllenhaal and Salim bring the bond between their characters to life superlatively, lending the right amount of emotional touch to the trailer.

2) Gyllenhaal shines in rare war movie outing

Jake Gyllenhaal, a favorite of critics and directors, is typically known for his serious and strong outings. His execution as a romantic hero has been widely appreciated in films like Brokeback Mountain (2005) and Love & Other Drugs (2010).

His slate of movies mostly comes under the thriller, drama, and sci-fi genres, with his only other war film being Jarhead (2005). If the trailer is anything to go by, the Oscar nominee looks like a battle veteran.

Gyllenhaal's sleek action scenes and professional handling of guns and grenades make the trailer an engaging watch.

3) Fast pace and picturesque locations

One of the best factors of this trailer is that it quickly jumps to the main crux of the film and grips one’s senses throughout.

Moreover, the shooting locations are visually awarding. Reports state that the action-thriller has been shot in locations like Sax and Villajoyosa in Alicante, Comunidad Valenciana, Spain. While Sax is known for its natural beauty, Villajoyosa is a coastal town.

The fierce contest sequences against the serene backdrop in the trailer indeed make for an interesting contrast.

The Covenant (2023 film) has been bankrolled by Ritchie, Ivan Atkinson, John Friedberg, and Josh Berger via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, STX Films, and Toff Guy Films banners.

Guy Ritchie's The Covenant Movie/Film is slated to hit theaters on April 21, 2023.

