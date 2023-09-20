6 interesting music documentaries that everyone should watch 

Fans of music documentaries eagerly anticipate the release of the documentary Carlos, which pays tribute to the iconic musician Carlos Santana. A skilled guitarist, he is renowned for his ability to fuse classic rock and roll sounds with Latin American jazz and is considered by music critics to be one of the most accomplished guitarists of all time.

Like most music documentaries, Carlos will take viewers on a deep dive into the life of the legendary guitarist through a series of home videos, interviews, never-before-seen footage, and more. It will be released on September 29, 2023.

Similar to Carlos, there have been quite a few interesting music documentaries in the past that have given music lovers an insight into the lives of iconic musicians who have contributed significantly to the music field and are respected worldwide because of it.

Stop Making Sense, Amazing Grace and 4 other music documentaries that celebrate the power of a good melody

1) Woodstock (1970)

This is one of the best music documentaries that perfectly captures the spirit of the legendary festival (Image via IMDb)

Regarding must-watch music documentaries, this Oscar-winning film directed by Michael Wadleigh has to be on the list. Held way back in 1969, Woodstock is one of the most iconic music festivals of all time. And this fascinating documentary gives viewers a peek into everything that happened at the festival.

Unapologetic and bold, this is a documentary that music enthusiasts should not overlook. It would be particularly captivating for those seeking to comprehend the festival's cultural significance and why it continues to be referenced in popular culture.

2) Stop Making Sense (1984)

Plenty of music documentaries have been made over the years, but some are a cut above the rest, which is especially true for this film. Directed by Jonathan Demme, it showcases a live performance by the band Talking Heads.

It is a known fact that it isn't easy to win over the critics, but this concert film did just that. This is hardly surprising as it was one of the earliest films to utilize digital audio techniques. Irrespective of whether or not someone is a fan of the band, they will indeed become one after watching this tremendously entertaining and refreshingly inspired film.

3) Marley (2012)

Often referred to as the "King of Reggae," Bob Marley is a name that is popular around the world. This film showcases the life journey of the musician and provides insight into his family and ideologies. It also features plenty of rare footage many new fans might have yet to see.

Soulful, meaningful, and irresistibly catchy, Marley's music will not be relevant. This is one music documentary that someone who has always enjoyed his music wouldn't want to miss.

4) Amazing Grace (2018)

Produced by Alan Elliott, this film is one that Aretha Franklin fans shouldn't miss out on. Viewers can peek into the singer's recording of her live album, also called Amazing Grace, in 1972. It is widely acknowledged by music enthusiasts worldwide that Franklin is one of the most accomplished female vocalists of all time, and this captivating documentary will demonstrate why.

As far as captivating music documentaries go, this one is one of the best. The talented artist and the soulful music will turn a person into a fan if they aren't already.

5) Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese (2019)

Music documentaries usually have the same format when telling a story, but Martin Scorsese had a different idea with this one. This movie combines fictional and non-fictional content, and it is up to the viewer to decide what is real and what is not. The main focus is covering the Rolling Thunder Revue concert tour by Bob Dylan.

Exciting and entertaining, this documentary will keep viewers hooked from beginning to end. Even those who are not big fans of the musicians will be drawn to the tour's enthralling performances and overall energy.

6) The Beatles: Get Back (2021)

Unlike the other music documentaries on this list, this documentary is a series consisting of three episodes. Directed by Peter Jackson, it showcases the making of the Beatles album Let It Be. The clips for this film included unused or recycled footage from the 1970 documentary about the same album.

The Beatles will always be remembered as an iconic band, and this documentary allows fans to get more insight into the creative process that went into the music that struck a chord with music lovers worldwide.

Music lovers should make a point to watch these essential music documentaries that are all about music and various other topics.