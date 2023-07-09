"It’s still a beautiful track. And our last track": Ringo Starr opens up about upcoming The Beatles release

It is almost absurd to say out loud that a 'new' The Beatles track will drop this year, but that is exactly the case for Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney, and the late George Harrison and late John Lennon. Despite the two greats of the legendary band already deceased, AI, or artificial intelligence, has given the world a chance to enjoy the final The Beatles song so many years after the band broke up.

The last song by The Beatles is supposedly taken from a John Lennon demo that McCartney, Starr, and George Harrison considered making into a The Beatles track in the ’90s, a few years after the assassination of the Imagine singer. Sadly, this never came to fruition.

After groundbreaking development in the AI industry, which has seen a huge flare-up in tremendous achievement in the past few years, a final reunion of perhaps the greatest band in history is finally a reality. However, Ringo Starr claims it is much more than just AI Speaking to Variety, Starr said:

"It’s not down to AI,...It’s not like we’re pretending anything. That is actually John’s voice, Paul’s voice and bass playing, George on rhythm guitar and me on drums. And the two things that are new are Paul’s bass and me on drums. … I really worked at it just months ago here. And it works. It’s a beautiful song. You know, for all the madness going on around it, it’s still a beautiful track. And our last track."

This project reportedly came to motion after Paul McCartney asked Ringo if he wanted to make one of the tracks from the anthology project they attempted in the 1990s before.

Which is the new song that The Beatles plan to release this year?

One of the more depressing questions for music fanatics has been about the song that The Beatles plan to release this year. Despite several interviews after the announcement, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr have not named the song.

However, there is speculation that it is one of the three songs from an anthology collection that the three surviving The Beatles attempted in the 90s. They managed to release two songs, Free as a Bird and Real Love, with producer Jeff Lynne, but the third one never made it to the records.

It was called Now And Then, and reportedly bore similarities to the love ballads that were typical of John Lennon in his later career after meeting Yoko Ono. The song never came to fruition because lead guitarist, George Harrison, reportedly did not like the quality of the vocals and opted to not continue with it.

The other two songs were released as a part of the anthology project, making it the first The Beatles release in over 25 years.

According to rumors, this will be the song that the remaining The Beatles have put together decades after their band last sat together. Speaking about why they suddenly decided to work on the track, Ringo Starr recalled:

"I don’t know. Paul must’ve had a slow day,...He says, ‘You know that track we did? Do you want to work on that?...I drummed on it and I sang on it,...It is moving, because the four of us are there, and there won’t be ever again."

More details about this anticipated The Beatles song should be out soon.

