How much is Aretha Franklin's estate worth? All about her sons amid will battle

Late American singer Aretha Franklin's handwritten document, which was found on her couch after her demise in 2018, will be considered a valid Michigan will, a crucial turn to a dispute that turned her sons against one another. The decision was announced on July 11 by a jury, who said that the handwritten will found on the couch overrules a previous one found in a locked cabinet.

This comes as a victory to two of Franklin's sons, Edward and Kecalf, who argued that the handwritten will from 2014 should override the one from 2010 and discovered around the same time in a locked cabinet at the late singer's suburban Detroit house.

After a brief trial that began on July 10, the jury deliberated for less than an hour and announced the verdict a day after. Post the announcement, the late singer's grandkids went on to hug Edward and Kecalf.

Aretha Franklin, who possessed estates worth $6 million, died in 2018 after battling pancreatic cancer at the age of 76. In comparing the two documents, a notable difference arises in the choice of executors designated by Franklin.

In the 2010 document, Franklin appointed Ted White II, along with her niece, as the executors. However, in the 2014 document, a shift occurred as Franklin named Kecalf and Edward as the chosen executors.

All you need to know about Aretha Franklin's sons

Born on March 25, 1942, Aretha Franklin was a native of Memphis, Tennessee. She was a mother to four sons, three of whom have been in the limelight and performed at Franklin's funeral.

Clarence Franklin

Born on January 25, 1955, Clarence Franklin was born to Aretha Franklin when she was just 12 years old. She named him after her father, American Baptist minister CL Franklin. He has undisclosed special needs. As per author David Ritz, Clarence's father was earlier believed to be a boy from school named Donald Burke.

However, in one of her handwritten wills discovered in 2019, it was revealed that Clarence's father was not Burke but Edward Jordan. Not much is known about his life, however, in the wills, Aretha had made "special provisions" for her firstborn.

Edward Franklin

Born on January 22, 1957, Edward Franklin is Aretha's second son, whom she welcomed at the age of 14. He was named after his father Edward Jordan, and was raised by his aunt Erma and Aretha's grandmother Rachel, while the singer was pursuing a career in music. Just like his mother, Edward is also a singer and had performed with Aretha on several occasions.

Teddy White Jr

Born in February 1964, Teddy White Jr., professionally known as Teddy Richards, is Aretha Franklin's third son and was welcomed by her at the age of 25.

Just like his mother, Teddy has also pursued a career in music, released several albums, and performed at many of Aretha's concerts. Teddy performs solo acoustically and is currently gearing up to release his third album, Solitaire.

Kecalf Cunningham

Born on March 28, 1970, Kecalf is the fourth and youngest son of Aretha Franklin and road manager Ken Cunningham. As per Smooth Radio, he is a Christian rapper and had also performed with his mother. His best-known performance has been a Radio City Hall concert in 2008 alongside Franklin.

