Antoine Fuqua's Michael Jackson biopic: Tentative release window, plot, cast, and everything we know so far

Since January, there has been a lot of buzz surrounding Antoine Fuqua's Michael Jackson biopic. Titled Michael, the upcoming film has no release date or window attached since the production is on hold right now due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA protests. However, reports state that Michael may be premiered next year.

The in-production film will reportedly be a no-holds-barred kind of outing, as said by The Equalizer director. Recently, he told a portal that it would provide “a better insight” into Michael Jackson “as an artist, as a human being.”

Interestingly, the man who will portray the icon on celluloid is closely known to the late crooner. Jackson's 27-year-old nephew Jaafar Jackson was announced as the lead actor for the film. His inclusion in the project was declared just days after Antoine Fuqua’s involvement.

Jaafar is the son of Jermaine Jackson, who was a part of The Jackson 5. The Motown boy band, originally, had Jackie, Tito, and Marlon apart from Jermaine and Michael Jackson.

Antoine Fuqua promises the Michael Jackson biopic will bring forth "good, bad, and ugly"

Graham King will bankroll Michael via his GK Films while Lionsgate has been signed as the distributor. King is noted for backing acclaimed movies like The Aviator (2004), The Departed (2006), Hugo (2011), and Bohemian Rhapsody (2018).

Apart from the English producer, John McClain and John Branca of Jackson’s estate are also reportedly financing Michael. The latter’s involvement casts doubt on the neutral perspective the movie is touted to take, but Antoine Fuqua assures that the project will only “tell the facts.” He told Good Morning America that Jackson was a "great artist" and a human and that they would show the "good, bad, and the ugly" of Jackson's life.

By “ugly”, the Training Day helmer is probably referring to the multiple p*dophile accusations that took away the glory associated with the brand Michael Jackson. It followed him until his death at the age of 50 in 2009.

Jaafar’s resemblance to Michael Jackson is ‘uncanny’, said Fuqua

As for Jaafar Jackson’s casting as Michael Jackson, Fuqua sounded confident when he spoke to EW recently. He said the resemblance Jaafar has with his late uncle is “uncanny” and that he was “blown away” by how Jaafar transmitted serious MJ vibes when they met.

The 58-year-old director, mostly known for making action and thrillers, told the portal that Jaafar sounds, dances, and sings like Michael Jackson. He added that it was Graham King who found Jaafar and introduced him to Fuqua, noting that he was "blown away" when he met Jaafar.

While plot details have not been made official, there’s a chance that Michael will chronicle the King of Pop’s early life to stardom since Jaafar is 27 years old. Jackson’s debatable last years till his death in 2009 might be a sub-plot and not the focus.

On the other hand, since Fuqua stated that the movie will tell the "Moonwalk" creator’s life “as we know it”, it may not sugarcoat the controversies. The biopic won’t be a musical but Fuqua’s experience in creating music videos for artists like Drake, Prince, and Stevie Wonder might come in handy for Michael.

The screenplay will be by John Logan, the writer for The Aviator and co-writer for Gladiator.

For now, Fuqua is gearing up to see how his directorial, The Equalizer 3, fares. The vigilante action thriller starring his frequent collaborator Denzel Washington is currently running in theaters.