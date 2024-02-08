5 new Netflix originals coming in February 2024

Netflix is no stranger to creating some of the best original productions in the industry. The streaming platform has also managed to garner quite a following amongst cinema lovers. With the Emmys just coming to an end, the studio also emerged victorious as Beef took home a big haul of honors.

Netflix has created everything from high-budget action shows such as The Night Agent to a charming indie romantic comedy such as XO, Kitty. With its production banner, Netflix has always been experimenting and pushing the boundaries for newer and better content for its worldwide audience.

January has already been blessed with the highly anticipated series The Brothers Sun, starring Michelle Yeoh, and Griselda starring Sofia Vergara, as well as Oscar-nominated Society of the Snow and Good Grief, from the makers of Schitt's Creek, in the feature film section.

After having started strong this year with a great selection of titles, let's have a quick look at which Netflix originals February has in store for us.

5 Netflix originals that will glue you to your TV screens this February

1) Orion and the Dark (February 2)

Written by Charlie Kaufman, this movie will leave you smiling from ear to ear. The film's protagonist is a young boy who is afraid of everything, be it pets, heights or even answering in class. But nothing can scare him more than the perils of being in the dark. As the film progresses, The Dark takes the boy on a journey of discovery where he realizes the only thing to be afraid of is fear itself.

2) Players (February 14)

A rom-com movie, Players is going to be your perfect watch for Valentine's Day. Starring Gina Rodriguez and Tom Ellis, this film follows a New York sportswriter, Mack, who has spent years perfecting a hook-up play with her friends. Trouble strikes when she unexpectedly falls for one of her targets, leaving her life in a mess.

Hilarious and witty, Players manages to strike a chord with the new generation who, like Mack, are navigating the rocky waters of romance.

3) The Vince Staples Show (February 15)

The first series of the list, The Vince Staples Show, is about an up-and-coming rapper and actor Vince Staples who navigates the challenges and surprises of life in his hometown, The Beach.

This series has great characters who add to the absurdity of the situations and make it a very entertaining watch. This unbelievably funny series is perfect for late-night binges.

4) Avatar: The Last Airbender (February 22)

Avatar: The Last Airbender is the first live-action film of the series of the same name. The film follows young Aang who masters all four elements, water, earth, fire, and air on his quest to defeat Fire Nation prince, Zuko, who seeks to regain his honor by capturing the Avatar.

This film already has garnered quite the anticipation from its vast fan base and seeks to spread its popularity even more with this Netflix original.

5) Mea Culpa (February 23)

This Kelly Rowland starring film will surely hook you and take you on a wild journey. Movie info as per Rotten Tomatoes reads:

"When criminal defense attorney Mea Harper takes on the murder case of artist Zyair Malloy, the truth isn't as obvious as it seems. When she tries to determine the innocence or guilt of her cagy-yet-seductive client, it is uncovered that everyone is guilty of something."

This thriller ensures its two-hour screen time is nothing short of exciting which offers a great watch time for lovers of legal dramas.

These new Netflix originals will make sure your February is packed with the right dose of entertainment.

