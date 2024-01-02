5 TV shows releasing in January to kickstart 2024

As 2023 comes to an end, it is time to kickstart January 2024 with a slew of entertaining options. All the popular streaming platforms have a host of titles ready to be released, from exciting new movies to binge-worthy TV shows.

2024 is set to be a thrilling year for TV shows, with many new titles being released on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and others. From Marvel's latest superhero series Echo, to a prequel series on Ted the bear, there seems to be something for everyone to watch.

Echo, Ted, and 3 other TV shows to watch in January 2024

1) Echo (Disney+ and Hulu)

Following the events of the 2021 series Hawkeye, Echo will follow Maya Lopez as she learns the truth about her past, her history, and her Native American roots. The story will deal with Lopez returning to her hometown in order to connect with her community.

Echo is created by Marion Dayre, and will feature Alaqua Cox, who reprises her role as Maya Lopez, along with Chaske Spencer, Graham Greene, Vincent D'Onofrio, and Charlie Cox, among others.

Echo will be available for streaming on Disney+ and Hulu starting January 10.

2) Ted (Peacock)

The third installment in the Ted franchise, this TV series acts as a prequel to the movies. Set in the 1990s, the show revolves around the sentient teddy bear and his teenage owner, John Bennett.

The series will tell the story of how Ted and John became friends, and the antics they get upto together.

Seth MacFarlane reprises his role as the voice of Ted, apart from creating and directing the show. The show also stars Alanna Ubach, Scott Grimes, Max Burkholder, and Giorgia Whigham, among others.

Ted will be available for streaming on Peacock starting January 11.

3) The Brothers Sun (Netflix)

Netflix's upcoming comedy TV series, The Brothers Sun, tells the story of a Taiwanese gangster family. When Bruce Sun's older brother Charles visits him in California, he learns the truth about his family and their profession as renowned criminals from Taiwan.

Bruce soon finds himself pulled into the family business, despite his mother's best attempts to keep him away from the criminal life.

Created by Brad Falchuk and Byron Wu, the series stars Michelle Yeoh, Justin Chien, Sam Song Li, Highdee Kuan, Joon Lee, and others.

The Brothers Sun will be available for streaming on Netflix starting January 4.

4) True Detective season 4 (Max)

HBO's True Detective returns for a fourth season after a long wait. Set in a fictional town in Alaska, the new season follows Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro as they investigate eight missing men who mysteriously disappear from a research centre.

Directed by Issa López, the new season will star Jodie Foster, Kali Reis, Finn Bennett, Fiona Shaw, Christopher Eccleston, Isabella Star LaBlanc, and John Hawkes.

True Detective season 4 will be available for streaming on Max starting January 14.

5) Griselda (Netflix)

Netflix's upcoming crime drama miniseries, Griselda tells the story of the Colombian drug lord, Griselda Blanco. The show narrates the life story of Blanco after she flees from Colombia to Miami with her young sons.

The drama will follow Blanco as she sets up her drug empire, establishing herself as the leader of one of the most prominent drug cartels of Miami in the 1980s.

Directed by Andrés Baiz, the show stars Sofia Vergara in the lead role, along with Alberto Guerra, Martin Rodriguez, Juliana Aidén Martinez, Vanessa Ferlito, and Christian Tappan, among others.

Griselda will be available for streaming on Netflix starting January 25.

All above-mentioned shows will be available for streaming on the respective streaming platforms from January 2024.