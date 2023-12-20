5 best Netflix shows and films coming in January 2024

Netflix has been a hotbed for good content for quite some time now, and despite the growing competition in the OTT market, this year was a testament to Netflix's power over the streaming arena. With so many great shows and films dominating 2023, fans would expect the same from the upcoming year, which is quite close now.

Like every year, many shows and films will leave the platform and be replaced by plenty more. Some fascinating shows already have a dominant fanbase, and the new year will bring forth recent seasons and episodes.

So ahead of the new year, which will kick off in about two weeks, here are five shows and films that are a must-watch on Netflix in January of 2024.

5 best films and shows to catch on Netflix in January 2024

1) Good Grief- January 5, 2024

Dan Levy's upcoming directorial, Good Grief, which also features the Schitt's Creek star in the leading role, will have its Netflix premiere on January 5, a week after its limited release in the US on December 29, 2023.

The film follows a man reeling from the loss of his husband and his mother, who goes on a trip to Paris with a shot at re-discovery.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"An artist grieving the loss of his famous writer husband takes his two best friends on a trip to Paris, where they unpack messy secrets and hard truths."

The film also stars Ruth Negga, Himesh Patel, and Luke Evans, among others.

2) Break Point Season 2- January 10, 2024

Break Point made quite a splash when it first came to Netflix earlier this year. Now, the documentary series is set to return for another season on January 10, 2024, continuing the behind-the-scenes story of world-class Tennis players.

Martin Webb helms the series and holds an 81% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Its synopsis reads:

"A behind-the-scenes look at the lives of top tennis players as they travel across the globe for all four Grand Slams and the ATP and WTA tours."

3) Lift- January 12, 2024

Kevin Hart starrer Lift is one of the most exciting films from the streamer and is scheduled for early next year. The action-comedy film has almost every element to make something special, including a complex heist, a love affair, and connections with the FBI.

Also starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D'Onofrio, Úrsula Corberó, and Billy Magnussen, it will only get an OTT release.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"A master thief is wooed by his ex-girlfriend and the FBI to pull off an impossible heist with his international crew on a 777 passenger flight from London to Zurich."

4) Griselda- January 25, 2024

A release that already has the TV world buzzing, this Sofia Vergara show from the creators of Narcos is widely anticipated worldwide. Following the life of Blanco Restrepo, known as the Black Widow or Cocaine Godmother, this gritty limited series is set to recreate the feeling that fans loved with Narcos in a completely different setting.

The show also stars Alberto Guerra, Martin Rodriguez, Vanessa Ferlito, and Christian Tappan.

The synopsis for the show reads:

"The savvy and ambitious Colombian businesswomen Griselda Blanco creates one of the most profitable cartels in history."

5) Queer Eye season 8- January 24, 2024

Queer Eye will return for its highly-anticipated eighth season on January 24, 2024, bringing back the iconic Fab Five in what could be the last time all five are working together.

After the initial success of the Netflix reboot, Queer Eye has remained one of the most successful Reality shows on the streamer, with record viewership in some instances.

January 2024 has a list of shows far beyond the five mentioned here. For a complete list of all the content coming to Netflix in January 2024, check this out.

Meanwhile, drop your favorite pick in the comment section below from the list above.