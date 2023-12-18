Peaky Blinders reportedly getting two spin-off series by Netflix

Netflix recently made an announcement regarding the development of two series inspired by Peaky Blinders. The announcement represents a significant change in their content strategy. It aligns with the prevailing trend in the streaming industry, where leading platforms such as Disney+ and Max take advantage of their franchises.

The first spin-off of the highly acclaimed series will transport audiences to 20th-century Boston. It will delve into the aftermath of the Shelby family's business ventures, which take place decades, after the events depicted in the original series.

Meanwhile, the second spin-off will be centered around the Shelby family matriarch Polly Gray (played by the late Helen McCrory). The series affords scope to examine Polly's character more closely. It may perhaps focus on her earlier life or continue her story with a different actress playing her.

These changes are all part of Netflix's tactical retreat in the direction of building a franchise. Like other platforms, the streaming giant also aims to build complex universes around its own hit titles.

The world of Peaky Blinders is set to expand, with Netflix developing two spin-off series. As mentioned earlier, this fits into Netflix's strategy of going deeper into its popular intellectual properties. The streaming giant has been turning multiple hit shows or films into spin-offs even as the less successful ones become sequels or prequels.

One of the aforementioned spin-off series is said to be a sequel to the original Peaky Blinders series and will be set in 20th-century Boston. This setting suggests a story jump several decades beyond the original series. It may touch on the Shelby family businesses and Boston and how they got involved in the same.

The second series could perhaps study Polly's past or recap her story with a new actress, adding depth to an already rich character.

During Vanity Fair's Actors on Actors, Cillian Murphy and Margot Robbie interviewed each other. Robbie asked the former about the possibility of a spin-off of Peaky Blinders.

The Oppenheimer star responded saying that the show was a decade of his career since they had begun shooting in 2012. However, Cillian Murphy added that he wasn't sure if there were any plans for the spin-off.

"I mean, I'm open to the idea. I've always thought that if there’s more story to tell," he added.

To fans, these developments are indicative that Netflix is making serious efforts to expand upon the work done on Peaky Blinders. The show is famous for its raw storytelling and rich characters, and fans are eager to see more.

All of this gives the show an opportunity to expand its own universe and keep telling stories that resonate with its large fan base. The reported spin-offs fall under a larger trend as successful series enter new cycles to keep viewers hooked and provide new stories for established franchises.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on the spin-off series of Peaky Blinders as 2023 progresses.