Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender has received a brand-new trailer from the streaming platform. Based on the Nickelodeon animated series of the same name, this live-action adaptation is about to debut on Netflix on February 22, 2024.

Following the release of new posters featuring the lead stars of the series, the makers have finally unveiled the trailer showcasing Aang embarking on his journey to master the four elements.

According to Netflix, the synopsis for Avatar: The Last Airbender reads:

“Avatar: The Last Airbender follows Aang, the young Avatar, as he learns to master the four elements (Water, Earth, Fire, and Air) to restore balance to a world threatened by the terrifying Fire Nation. Along the way, Aang will team up with Water tribe siblings Katara and Sokka, as well many other unforgettable characters.”

As the trailer for Avatar: The Last Airbender marks its entry into the internet, let’s explore the three things it offers regarding the storyline of the upcoming Netflix series.

Avatar: The Last Airbender trailer: 3 things we learned about the Netflix adaptation

#1 Fire Nation in search of the Avatar

The trailer opens with ships from the Fire Nation sailing in the sea; probably they are heading towards the Water Tribe to attack the nation. This is further affirmed by a voice from an unknown person in the background, who defines that the Fire Nation has embarked on a dark path. He also reveals that the world needs the Avatar, who can bend Air, Water, Fire, and Earth.

Later in the trailer, it is confirmed that the Fire Nation is attacking the Water Tribe to search for the Avatar. Zuko, who is the exiled prince of the Fire Nation, is also seen in the trailer, where he is searching for the Avatar. He tells his uncle Iroh that he has chased down every hint of the Avatar. If we look closer, Zuko can be seen holding the sketch of Avatar and saying that it is his destiny to find the Last Airbender.

#2 Aang, Katara and Sokka team up

In the next scene of the trailer, Katara, who is the last waterbender of her tribe, says that the Fire Nation has destroyed everything in their path. She tells her brother, Sokka, that the world needs Aang. The trio of Katara, Aang and Sokka is also seen to be teaming up for the first time in the trailer.

Following that, Aang doubts his ability to stop the Fire Nation. He also tells Katara and Sokka that it is not his responsibility. Responding to Aang, Sokka says that he doesn’t have to protect the world alone. Sokka tells Aang that he, Katara, and the flying bison Appa are with him in his fight against the Fire Nation.

#3 Aang uses his Avatar powers

As the trailer comes to an end, a masked person is seen saving Aang. This scene might be adapted from Season 1 Episode 13 titled The Blue Spirit. In the episode, Aang is captured by Zhao, and a mysterious person known as the Blue Spirit helps him escape the prison. In the trailer, the Blue Spirit and Aang are seen fighting with the soldiers from the Fire Nation.

During Aang’s fight with the Fire Nation soldiers, he says that he is the Avatar and that he is going to save the world with his friends. In this scene, Aang appears to be skilfully using his airbending powers.

In the next shot, the Fire Nation has attacked the Water Tribe, which is the continuation of the opening scene. Most likely, this might be the scene of the last episode of the series. The trailer ends with Aang’s eyes and the arrow symbol on his head glowing, hinting that he is awakening his Avatar powers.

Avatar: The Last Airbender stars Gordon Cormier as Aang, Dallas Liu as Zuko, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Iroh, Elizabeth Yu as Azula, and Daniel Dae Kim as Ozai.

Stay tuned to know more about Avatar: The Last Airbender, as the eight-episode series is set to debut on Netflix.