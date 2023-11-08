Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender hypes fandom with a new poster featuring Aang, Katara, and Sokka riding Appa

Netflix has unveiled a fresh look at the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series, formally reuniting Aang and Appa. The streaming platform unveiled a new poster for the series ahead of the official first look that is set to drop later this week. Aang and his allies Katara and Sokka are depicted on Appa's back in the poster. The latter is an animal hybrid of a manatee and a flying bison.

Following its success in the streaming era, when new viewers were able to see the beloved animated series for the first time on sites like Netflix, Avatar: The Last Airbender has been experiencing a major renaissance. Now, Netflix is bringing the show to the next level with a brand-new live-action adaptation that features a heavy star cast.

The eagerly anticipated Last Airbender adaptation is scheduled to launch on the streaming service in 2024.

A look at the new Avatar: The Last Airbender poster released by Netflix

Expand Tweet

The upcoming Netflix series Avatar: The Last Airbender is positioning itself to be a very different kind of live-action version than what was seen in the original film, which was released more than 13 years ago.

However, news about the upcoming series has remained relatively quiet. Netflix has finally published some new teaser art for the series as part of Netflix's Geeked Week 2023. Fans hope this isn't all that they get to see from the future series as this week-long celebration continues.

Showrunners Albert Kim, Michael Goi, Dan Lin, and Lindsey Liberatore of Rideback are executive producing the series. Goi, Jet Wilkinson, Jabbar Raisani, and co-executive producer Roseanne Liang are among the directors.

In an earlier statement released by Netflix, showrunner Albert Kim had the following to say about the show:

"A live-action version can not only faithfully translate what had been done in animation — it can bring a rich new visual dimension to a fantastic world. We’ll be able to see bending in a real and visceral way we’ve never seen before."

More about the Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action Netflix series

Netflix will debut the new live-action series of The Last Airbender in 2024. The star-studded cast includes Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, and Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai, among others. As per reports, the show will run for eight one-hour episodes.

The synopsis for the upcoming series reads:

"Alongside his newfound friends Sokka (Ian Ousley) and Katara (Kiawentiio), siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim). But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko (Dallas James Liu) determined to capture them, it won't be an easy task. They'll need the help of the many allies and colorful characters they meet along the way."

Stay tuned for more teasers and posters regarding the live-action remake of Avatar: The Last Airbender, set to premiere next year on Netflix.