Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action drops a spellbinding teaser during Netflix's TUDUM

At the TUDUM global event, held on June 17 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Netflix finally revealed the first look of its much-awaited series, Avatar: The Last Airbender. The TUDUM Festival or Netflix TUDUM, is held in the same location every year and aims to promote Netflix's new work and create excitement among fans worldwide.

The fifth edition of the TUDUM Festival was held from June 16 to June 18, 2023, at the Ibirapuera Park of Sao Paulo, while being broadcast live simultaneously. Co-hosted by Maisa, Chase Stokes, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, the show featured well-known names like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Chris Hemsworth, Benedict Wong, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, and Zack Snyder.

This year's event highlighted the cast of the One Piece live-action series and unveiled the first look at The Last Airbender, leaving fans over the moon.

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender announcement has fans floored

The TUDUM event dropped the first teaser of the highly anticipated series, The Last Airbender. The teaser is brief and shows the symbols of the four tribes - Air, Water, Earth and Fire. It also revealed the images of the four main characters in their final costumes.

The storyline of the show is the remake of the award-winning Nickelodeon series that aired 15 years ago, but continues to maintain its popularity.

The story of The Last Airbender revolves around four nations – the Water Tribes, the Earth Kingdom, the Fire Nation and the Air Nomads. The residents of each nation can manipulate the corresponding element telekinetically. Initially living in peace, the nations come to battle each other when the Fire Nation attacks others in a bid for expansion.

First look of Sokka and Zuko in The Last Airbender (Image via Netflix)

Only the Avatar, who is the master of all the elements, can manipulate all four elements and stop the war. The titular role of The Last Airbender is that of Aang, the 12-year-old keeper of world peace, portrayed by Gordon Cormier sporting a staff, orange attire, and an arrow tattoo.

This 12-year-old has to be prepared to take on such an important job.

The other main characters are played by Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka and Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko. Some relevant cast members are Arden Cho as June, Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai, Danny Pudi as the mechanist, and Amber Midthunder as Princess Yue.

The crew of The Last Airbender

𝔱𝔞𝔶𝔩𝔢𝔯 @_spacejelly_ I’ve been waiting years for Avatar the Last Airbender to be on Netflix IM SO EXCITED I’ve been waiting years for Avatar the Last Airbender to be on Netflix IM SO EXCITED https://t.co/KimklCoot4

The writer and executive producer of the series is Albert Kim. Other executive producers are Michael Goi, Lindsay Liberatore and Dan Lin. Goi is also directing the series along with Jet Wilkinson, Roseanne Liang, and Jabbar Raisani.

In an interview, Kim spoke about maintaining authenticity with a cast of Asian actors and actors from Indigenous backgrounds.

In other interviews, the actors have also shared their experiences on filming the series and the equation they enjoyed among themselves. Dallas Liu, who is Zuko, reportedly enjoyed spending time with senior actor Paul Sun-Hyung Lee who plays Iroh, Zuko’s uncle.

While Kiawentiio, who plays Katara, confirmed that every one of the crew of the series has worked hard to portray the story perfectly, Ian Ousley, who is Sokka in the series, spoke about the makeover day and handling of weapons for the first time.

As per US Weekly, the live-action Avatar series is expected to premiere sometime in 2024.

