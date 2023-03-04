How to watch Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023? Streaming details, host, nominees, and more explored

The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023 is all set to premiere live this Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 7 pm ET. It will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for the first time. The audience will be able to catch the fun and exciting award show airing live on TeenNick, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., Nicktoons, TVLand, MTV2, and CMT.

Grammy Award-winning artist Bebe Rexha will be seen performing her hit song I'm Good (Blue) at this year's Kids' Choice Awards. The ceremony will also see beloved actor Adam Sandler receive the prestigious King of Comedy Award.

Several fan-favorite stars will make appearances at the ceremony. They include Awkwafina, Melissa McCarthy, Halle Bailey, That Girl Lay Lay, Dwayne Johnson, Jenna Ortega, Chris Pine, Olivia Rodrigo, and Lilly Singh, among others.

Viewers from across the world, especially the young ones, are excited to see their favorite stars win an award this year at the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. They are just as excited to see their favorites get slimed at the awards.

From hosts to nominees, learn all about Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023

As mentioned earlier, the colorful award show will air live on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 7 pm ET on Nickelodeon, Nicktoons, Nick Jr., MTV2, TeenNick, CMT, and TVLand. Viewers with cable connections to these networks can watch the award ceremony on their local channels.

However, the Kids' Choice Awards 2023 can also be streamed on a live TV streaming service platform that has Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, and Philo or Sling.

Who are the hosts of the 2023's Kids' Choice Awards?

Nate Burleson and Charli D’Amelio are all set to host the 34th annual ceremony of 2023. While the former is a popular CBS This Morning sports analyst, the latter is a social media star and the winner of Dancing with the Stars,

While talking about hosting this year's show, Charli D’Amelio said:

"I got slimed at the KCAs in 2021, saw my sister get slimed at last year’s show and now, no one is safe with me as co-host,...Nate and I will make sure this year’s show is full of unexpected Slime shots, impressive dances and surprise tricks along the way." (Via The Hollywood Reporter)

The nominees for the 2023 ceremony explored

The nominees for the favorite movie actress category include Letitia Wright, Elizabeth Olsen, Millie Bobbie Brown, Lupita Nyong’o, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Natalie Portman. Meanwhile, the nominees in the favorite movie actor category include Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Tom Cruise, and Jim Carrey.

Female nominees in the Favorite Kids TV star category include Imogen Cohen, Audrey Grace Marshall, Olivia Rodrigo, Sofia Wylie, Raven-Symoné, and That Girl Lay Lay. Male nominees in the same category include Brady Noon, Joshua Bassett, Israel Johnson, Tyler Wladis, Young Dylan, and Wolfgang Schaeffer.

Jenna Ortega, Hilary Duff, Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Miranda Cosgrove have been nominated in the favorite family TV star category. Meanwhile, men in the same category include Ewan McGregor, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Jerry Trainor, Gaten Matarazzo, and Ralph Macchio.

The favorite male artist category includes Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, Drake, Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran, Post Malone, and The Weeknd. Meanwhile, female artists in the same category include Taylor Swift, Adele, Rihanna, Cardi B, Lizzo, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and Billie Eilish.

Don't forget to watch the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023, live on March 4, 2023.

