Dancing with the Stars 2023 tour: Everything we know so far

Dancing with the Stars is bringing the “jaw-dropping” ballroom performances of fan-favorite stars into life, right in front of the viewer’s eyes. Beginning back in 2006, this year’s dance tour will be co-hosted by professional dancer Emma Slater and season 31 contestant Gabby Windey. The latter was the first runner-up of her season, while Emma came sixth with her partner Trevor Donovan.

Dancing with the Stars tour 2023 will begin on January 6, 2023 at 8 pm ET in National Harbor, Maryland. After several performances all across the USA, including Hershey, Brookville, Pittsburgh, etc., the tour will end on March 12 in Las Vegas at the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort.

Fans can check out the official dates of the tour and buy tickets from the official website of Dancing With The Stars. The cost of tickets for the 2023 tour starts at $49 while VIP ticket each cost $600. Fans can also buy the premium VIP package and VIP hot seat package for the tour through the official website.

Who will be seen on the Dancing with the Stars 2023 tour?

Several of the show's season 31 contestants will perform on selected dates, while Gabby and Emma will be seen at every event.

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki (who ranked 7 on season 31) will perform on January 10, 11, and 14 in Brookville, Boston, and Atlantic City, respectively. Daniel Durant will perform on all tour stops between February 1 and 14. Charli D'Amelio and her mother Heidi, who ranked 1 and 8 respectively on Dancing with the Stars respectively, will be seen dancing together on March 10 and 12.

Several professional and troupe dancers of the show will also be seen on stage. Some of them include:

Alan Bersten

Alexis Warr

Brandon Armstrong

Britt Stewart

Emma Slater

Gleb Savchencko

Kateryna Klishyna

Sasha Farber

Fans might see a new romance bloom on Dancing with the Stars 2023 tour

Season 31 runner-up Gabby Windey and her dancing partner Vinny might come into a romantic relationship on the tour. The two have been flirting with each other online since the show ended. On Gabby’s December 12 Instagram post, where she posted a photo of herself with white flowers, Vinny commented that he would get her pink flowers next time.

Similarly, in an Instagram video posted on November 13, Gabby called Vinny her "main man," while the latter called her his "baby mamma." Earlier in an interview with E!, Gabby said that Vinny and her formed a friendship right away because of their similar sense of humor.

She also stated that while she was concentrating on winning earlier, she is now just having fun with Vinny. They currently live in different states and will get back together for the tour.

The star revealed that she was hoping he would buy her a drink and jokingly added:

"Yeah. The dating door is open for anybody. Vinny is just the most vocal!"

Gabby split from fiancé Erich Schwer last month and is "going to take some time and patience" to be with the right person. She also confessed that she is excited to be in the moment, see what happens, and "gather more data" on herself.

Tickets for the Dancing with the Stars tour are now available on the official website of the show.

