5 lesser-known facts about social media star Charli D'Amelio

18-year-old Charli D'Amelio became the reigning queen of TikTok in 2019.

In November 2020, the Connecticut-born teenager's fun and engaging TikTok videos helped her become the first TikTok star in the world to reach 100 million followers.

Charli's insane TikTok success paved the way for The D'Amelio Show, a reality TV show which follows the personal lives of the D'Amelio family, which includes Charli, her older sister Dixie, and their parents Heidi and Marc D'Amelio. The show tunes into the public relationships and private struggles of the tightly-knit D'Amelio family.

The first season of the show premiered on Hulu in September 2021. The second season is scheduled to premiere with the first two episodes on September 28, 2022, with new episodes being released weekly.

Ahead of the season 2 premiere of The D'Amelio show, check out these interesting facts about the tremendously successful American social media personality.

5 byte-sized facts about Charli D'Amelio that you might not know

1) She started learning dance at the age of three

Charli D'Amelio's success was founded on numerous dance-oriented videos. Her first viral TikTok was a dance video where she copied the steps from another video posted by TikTok handle Move with Joy.

This dance-centered fame comes as no surprise given that Charli has extensive training of over ten years in the field. She began attending dance lessons from the age of three, and has also competed in a number of dance competitions from the age of five.

Charli's ultimate dance inspiration has been Jennifer Lopez. She fulfilled her dream of dancing with Lopez when she met her at the 2020 Super Bowl, and danced with her for the #JLoSuperBowlChallenge.

Charli and her mother Heidi D'Amelio are also participating in the currently ongoing 31st season of Dancing With the Stars. Charli has been partnered with Mark Ballas on the show.

2) Featured on Forbes 30 Under 30 as well as Fortune's 40 Under 40 list

In August 2020, Charli D'Amelio was named the second-highest earning TikTok star by Forbes for making millions in a year just by posting short dance-based videos of trending songs. Following that, in 2021 and 2022, Forbes named her as the highest-earning TikTok star.

Charli is also a businesswoman with a number of business ventures to her name, including a nail polish collection, makeup line, and a sweatshirt collection. In 2020, the then 16-year-old Charli became the youngest person to feature on Fortune's 40 Under 40 list because of her immense popularity and massive income.

3) Voiced a character in an animated film

Charli D'Amelio voiced the character of Tinker the mouse in the 2019 animated British children's film StarDog and TurboCat. Directed and written by Ben Smith, the film revolves around the adventures of a golden retriever named Buddy and a tuxedo cat named Felix.

She is also set to star in Ryan Kavanaugh's upcoming horror film, Home School.

4) She has written a book

In 2020, Charli D'Amelio published her debut book, titled Essentially Charli: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping It Real.

Published by Abrams Books, the debut work sheds light on Charli's childhood and family life, and covers topics such as identity, cyberbullying, social media, and body image. Following its release, it quickly went on to become a New York Times bestseller.

5) She is vocal about social issues and participates in charities

In 2020, Charli D'Amelio and her sister Dixie participated in UNICEF's Safer Internet Day campaign against cyberbullying. The sisters opened up about their personal experiences of being bullied and body-shamed online, both before and after their fame. Charli stated:

"Some of the most hurtful comments that I read about myself online are about my body shape, my body type, which hits close to home because I struggled a lot with body image, body dysmorphia, and bad eating habits."

Charli also participates in charities. For 2020's Giving Tuesday, she partnered with TikTok to donate $100,000 to the American Dance Movement, an organization which provides access to dance education in the United States.

In April 2020, she donated $50,000 to her local Norwalk Hospital to help fund critical supplies for the hospital's staff amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the pandemic, she also used her massive Tik Tok following to encourage people to stay indoors by making up the #DistanceDance. P&G agreed to make donations to Feeding America and Matthew 25 for the first 3 million posts with that hashtag.

Charli D'Amelio and her family will be returning with a brand new season of The D'Amelio Show this Wednesday, September 28. Don't forget to catch the season premiere on Hulu.

