Who is Marc D'Amelio? Charli D'Amelio's father comments on daughter's relationship with Landon Barker

TikTok star Charli D'Amelio made her relationship with musician Landon Barker Instagram official on July 17, 2022. While things are still at a nascent stage, Charli D'Amelio's father Marc D'Amelio has commented on the newly formed relationship.

When questioned by a leading tabloid, Marc hesitated at first, but later gave a some-what diplomatic answer when he said:

“I don’t get involved in that, but if Charli’s happy then I’m happy.”

Apart from being a politician and an entrepreneur, Marc D'Amelio is also well known as for his videos on TikTok, where he has a 10 million strong following.

Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker have not made any public appearances post the announcement. For those unversed, Landon Barker is drummer Travis Barker's son.

The young couple were close friends for a long time before they decided to take their relationship to the next level. From leaving events together, to being photographed at parties and even creating TikTok videos featuring each other, the duo have been in the public eye for quite a while.

Everthing you need to know about Charli D'Amelio's father, Marc D'Amelio

Marc D'Amelio is a politician turned social media star (image via LinkedIn/Marc D'Amelio)

Famously known as the father of TikTokers Charlie D'Amelio and Dixie D'Amelio, Marc D'Amelio is a politician, entrepreneur, social media personality and influencer. He has also promoted his daughters on media outlets such as NBC News.

The 51-year-old has been married to Heidi D'Amelio since 2000. In 2002, he started his own clothing company called Madsoul Clothing Company. In 2007, he served as President at the Level 4 Collective Showroom. As a politician, he contested as a Republican candidate in the General Election to represent District 25 in the Connecticut State Senate. Unfortunately, he lost to Bob Duff.

On the social media front, Marc has garnered a lot of popularity and is quite the sensation on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube alike. On TikTok, he is known as the "D'Amelio Family CEO” and the “Dad of TikTok” and makes videos featuring his daughters Dixie and Charli D'Amelio.

His ever-growing fan base on the platform currently stands at 10.6 million followers. He has more than 1.7 million followers on Instagram.

In August 2020, he and his family started a YouTube channel called The D'Amelio Family, which presently has 1.58 million subscribers. The D'Amelio clan even have a Hulu reality show of their own called The D'Amelio Show.

The politician turned social media celebrity has featured in several interviews with his daughters, the most talked about being a family appearance on the The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2021.

In 2021, Marc had to face social media flak after one of his old tweets from 2019 went viral on TikTok. The original tweet read:

“Not sure when I became a ‘white guy’… I grew up an Italian boy from New York with the last name D’Amelio living in Connecticut. I always felt inadequate. We all have a story that our skin color may not tell.”

The tweet did not sit well with his fans, with some posting comments such as, “Charli come get your father” and “No way that’s real."

Needless to say, Marc went on to delete the original post.

