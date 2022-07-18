“They’re cute”: Fans rejoice as Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker make their relationship Instagram official

Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker have made their relationship Instagram official. On July 17, the 18-year-old TikTok star shared a photo of the two of them kissing, confirming her long brewing dating rumors with Landon Barker, musician and drummer Travis Barker's son.

Though Landon Barker’s face was covered, there is no doubt that it was him in the photo which was posted on D'Amelio's Instagram story. The picture comes straight after the two attended Machine Gun Kelly’s concert, where Travis Barker was also performing.

The story, which was reposted by the Instagram page, @tiktokinsider, saw excited fans congratulating the couple. One comment on the post read, “they’re cute.”

Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker's relationship timeline explored

The couple have always maintained that they are close friends, and were seen partying and spending quality time together along with other friends. Earlier this year, a source had revealed to People magazine that "they're seeing each other, and it's early stages."

The two have been friends for a long time before they got into a relationship (Image via Emma McIntyre/Getty Images and Instagram/@landonasherbarker)

Prior to the official Insta announcement, the 18-year-olds had sparked romance rumors when Charli, along with her older sister Dixie D'Amelio were seen attending Landon's boohooMAN capsule collection launch on June 14 in Los Angeles. The alleged couple were seen leaving the concert together, hand-in-hand.

According to sources, it was revealed that since it was a big night for Landon Barker, it was important for him to have Charli there. The source also said that they did not want to be perceived as a couple, and were "careful not to show too much PDA with so many eyes around.”

The rumors further gained momentum when Charli and Landon took to Instagram to share their new tattoos, both by the same artist (Insta handle: @ar.bel) in Los Angeles. That same week, the Gen Z influencers were seen leaving the party for Dixie's debut album, Letter to Me.

In addition to being photographed together, the couple, who unofficially started dating last month, recently recorded a TikTok singing the sped-up version of the 2013 single Sweater Weather by The Neighborhood. Interestingly, the white sunglasses worn by Landon in the video look similar to the one worn by Charli in her previous TikToks.

bia @b3atrizma que? postaram uma foto sem apagar depois? uau charli e landon que? postaram uma foto sem apagar depois? uau charli e landon https://t.co/rmWWjUrDLP

Before the pair became Insta-official, Charli might have confirmed her relationship with Landon when she and her family sent Travis Barker a bouquet, wishing him a speedy recovery after the drummer was hospitalized for pancreatitis following a recent endoscopy.

Travis posted an Instagram story of the bouquet with the message attached to it, which read, "Travis, Kourtney, and family- Sending healing and positive vibes after such a scary situation you all went through!”

Incidentally, on the same day Travis was hospitalized, the much-in-love couple were spotted leaving Machine Gun Kelly's Madison Square Garden Concert after-party.

Exploring the dating history of Travis Barker and Charli D'Amelio

Charli D'Amelio was previously dating fellow TikToker and musician Chase Hudson. The couple announced their relationship on Instagram in December 2019, but tried to keep their relationship away from the public eye as much as possible. Finally, in April 2020, D'Amelio announced their split on her Instagram story:

"Since you guys have watched mine and Chase's relationship from the start, I decided I needed to tell you all that we are no longer together. It hurts me to say this, but we've decided that this is what's best for both of us."

Landon Baker was rumored to have dated social media personality Devenity Perkins in 2016, but had been single up until his relationship with Charli D'Amelio.

