How old is Landon Barker? Sources claim Charli D'Amelio is in the 'early stages' of dating Travis Barker's son 

Charli D'Amelio might be seeing Travis Barker's 18-year-old son Landon Barker. A source close to the celebrity told People Magazine that the duo are in the early stages of dating. They said:

"They're seeing each other, and it's early stages."

Fans have been speculating about a romance between D'Amelio and Barker ever since they were spotted together on multiple occasions. Most recently, the duo were seen leaving Barker's concert together in the middle of June 2022.

However, representatives for the teen stars have not yet commented on the news.

Other instances that sparked dating speculations about Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker

Apart from leaving Barker's concert together in June this year, the two were also spotted leaving a party organised in Los Angeles to celebrate D'Amelio's sister Dixie's debut album, A Letter To Me.

According to news sources, both D'Amelio and Barker also shared Instagram stories of getting tattoos from the same Los Angeles-based artist, named Arbel (@ar.bel).

Who is Landon Barker? Early life, career and more explored

Landon Asher Barker is an American rapper, singer, musician, and social media personality with an inclination towards fashion.

Barker became popular on the MTV reality series Meet the Barkers, which aired between 2005 and 2006. The artist is loved as a drummer and a rapper, and has over 1.2 million followers.

He was born to the Blink 182 drummer, Travis Barker, and his former partner Shanna Moakler, on October 9, 2003. The artist was raised in Santa Monica, California, United States.

He attended a private school in Santa Monica before being enrolled at Fontana High School, California. The influencer is reportedly interested in drama and took part in numerous school and social drama programs.

The artist has a younger sister named Alabama Luella Barker and an older half-sister named Atiana Cecilia De La Hoya.

Barker appeared in a 2021 short film called Downfalls High, where he played the role of a drummer. The movie was directed by Mod Sun and Machine Gun Kelly.

He often uses the phrase OTG in front of his name, which is an acronym for On The Grind. The 18-year-old musician has released quite a few singles, key among them being Trust, Don't Need Her, Skulls Misfits and Holiday.

He has also worked with brands like Purple, Rick Owens, Fashion Nova Men, and Famous Stars and Straps.

According to newsunzip.com, Barker's net worth is around $3 to $4 million.

Who else has Charli D'Amelio dated in the past?

Charli D'Amelio is a popular Gen Z influencer, who became famous from her TikTok videos.

She was previously connected to fellow TikTok star Chase Hudson (a.k.a. musician Lil Huddy). The two had started going out in December 2019 and separated in April 2020. The younger D'Amelio sister shared the news with her fans by writing:

"Since you guys have watched mine and Chase's relationship from the start, I decided I needed to tell you all that we are no longer together, it hurts me to say this, but we've decided that this is what's best for both of us."

She clarified that the two were still friends by adding:

"We are still close friends and I would not change that for anything! I truly have so much love for Chase and wish him nothing but the best for him. It makes me happy to see all of the great things he has going for him."

According to rumours, Hudson recently deleted a picture with Barker from his Instagram profile.

Many took this to be yet another sign of Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker getting together.

