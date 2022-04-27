TikToker Charli D'Amelio to star in Ryan Kavanaugh's horror film 'Home School'

TikTok star Charli D'Amelio is the latest social media creator to land a movie deal. The 2020's most downloaded app has proven to be extremely beneficial to its biggest creators, paving the way for everything, from Oscar invitations to movie roles.

The younger D'Amelio sister shared the news about her new endeavor on her Instagram stories, where she will be working with horror flick expert Ryan Kavanaugh. Kavanaugh recently cast another famous TikToker, Bryce Hall, for his horror flick, Skill House.

Instagram story posted by Charli D'Amelio (Image via @charlidamelio/Instagram)

Charli D'Amelio will play the lead in the upcoming movie

Charli D'Amelio will star in the supernatural thriller Home School, directed by F. Javier Gutiérrez and produced by Ryan Kavanaugh’s Proxima Media.

The movie is about a 17-year-old girl Mira who moves to her aunt's town to live with her after her mother's death. All seems perfect around town upon Mira's arrival, but she slowly discovers that her mother’s death and her future are supernaturally intertwined.

D'Amelio will play Mira in the movie, which is set to be the first installment of an eight-part series. She shared her motivation behind choosing the film, by saying:

“As soon as I read Home School, I knew it was for me. I connected with the character, Mira, the story, the script, and the team. I knew if I was going to do a movie, it needed to be something fun, edgy, and fresh.”

She continued:

“While the role will certainly be challenging and push me to learn to act and become Mira, it’s a fun ride and meant to be fun to make and fun to watch. I also wanted to make sure I surrounded myself with a great team.”

The movie is being directed by F. Javier Gutiérrez, a two-time Best European Fantastic Film nominee known for the horror flick, Rings. The movie opened at number 2 at the U.S. box office, making over $83 million. Gutiérrez said that he was excited to work with Charli D'Amelio and the Proxima team. He shared that his "first official project" with Kavanaugh has the potential to become a modern classic. The movie will come with strong visuals and compelling psychological elements. He told Deadline:

“When Ryan and I met while developing The Crow remake with Luke Evans, we knew we wanted to foster a creative partnership further. I’m thrilled for Home School to mark our first official project together,”

Kavanaugh agreed by saying:

“We’ve been developing this project for a few years to bring something new and exciting to the screen. Having Javier direct and Charli star is the perfect package. We are going for The Sixth Sense meets Get Out.”

Kavanaugh has produced movies like the Fast & Furious franchise(second to sixth), 300, The Social Network, Limitless among others.

The producers' list includes the names of Daniel Herther and Bobby Sarnevesht, while Marc, Heidi and Dixie D’Amelio will be acting as executive producers.

Home School is written by Casey Giltner, a Minneapolis-based screenwriter known for their work on On the First Day of Christmas, Felix and Cassius Gray. It will be the second movie to raise funds via Kavanaugh's Entertainment Stock Exchange (esx.io). Production for the Charli D'Amelio starrer is set to begin in July.

Edited by Somava