TikTok star Charli D'Amelio and family become Lightricks brand ambassadors and advisors in exchange for equity

TikTok sensation Charli D'Amelio and her family are collaborating with leading photo and editing tool Lightricks as the brand’s ambassador and advisors. Along with their partnership, the family have also taken an equity stake in the company.

Lightricks is known for developing popular editing apps like Facetune and Videoleap. The company did not disclose how much the family had invested, however, they did mention that it was separate from the company’s recent $130 million acquisition.

Speaking of the company’s latest collaboration, Zeev Farbman, the CEO of Lightricks, said:

“The family are trailblazing the creator economy and continue to inspire up-and-coming creators worldwide. It will be a pleasure to have the family so involved in every step of the development process.”

With the company’s collaboration with Charli D'Amelio and her star family, Lightricks has acquired even more brand recognition in the US. Forbes stated that 40% of the brand’s 30 million users are from the US.

Why did Charli D'Amelio’s family decide to invest in the company?

In an interview with Forbes, Dixie D’Amelio stated that she noticed her fans would repost her pictures with several edits which would also include retouches, making the edited posts much better than the original. The 20-year-old added:

“I would post a picture, and two seconds later, there’d be a whole different edit out there. I watched the people who follow me creating these amazing edits, and I was always fascinated by it.”

This led to Charli, Dixie, Marc, and Heidi D’Amelio taking an equity stake in Lightricks and becoming their strategic advisors as well.

The D'Amelio’s and Lightricks are also launching The247, their own editorial to give back to the creator community as well. The family has decided to write exclusive content regularly to provide inspiration and guidance to those creators online.

Speaking about their latest collaboration, the D’Amelio family put out a statement saying:

“By joining Lightricks, our family can inspire the next generation of content creators to spark new ideas and bring them to life. We're excited to support and shape the development of these game-changing tools and empower creators to follow their passions and find new inspirations for content!”

Lightricks is also unveiling its new LinkInBio feature, which will allow creators to add links to other social media profiles and other websites. Their new feature will compete with other similar platforms including Linktree, Beacons and Snipfeed.

According to Crunchbase, this is not the first time the family has taken part in a start-up venture with Charli D'Amelio previously investing in teen banking company Step.

