Why are Addison Rae, Charli D'Amelio, and more creators banned from TikTok? Reason explored as netizens express rage on social media

TikTok was released just five years ago, but it has managed to become one of the biggest apps in the world. Creators are attracted to the platform's 15-second video format, where they can upload their feelings and creations easily.

The app currently boasts a user count of over 1 billion, with some of its most popular creators achieving grand feats. Prestigious award shows like the Oscars and Grammys invited big TikTok creators to the ceremony to create behind-the-scenes videos and vlogs.

However, this success doesn't bar the app from glitches that happen quite often. Users get their videos taken down, and accounts get blocked for no apparent reason. The platform recently perma-banned some of its biggest creators before bringing back their accounts. Stars like Addison Rae, Charli D'Amelio, and Bella Poarch were some of the top creators to have their accounts absurdly removed.

TikTok banned its biggest creators' accounts before reinstating them later

According to reports, Bella Poarch was the first major creator whose account got randomly banned on April 12, 2022. Poarch has a fan following of over 88.9 million on the app. She went viral on the platform in 2020 for her head bobbing video on the music track M to the B. The video is still the "most liked video" on TikTok.

Poarch is also a singer, and her song Build a B*tch has been viewed over 300 million times on YouTube. Her TikTok fame helped the song become a viral sound on the app.

However, this did not stop her account from getting banned. Fans were unable to find the account on the app when they searched for it.

Poarch informed her followers that her account was taken down by the platform, and she posted a screenshot that said that her account was permanently banned due to “multiple violations of our community guidelines.”

The ban did not last long and her account was reinstated within a few hours.

The next big creator that got banned by the app was Addison Rae. She, too, shared a screenshot showing her account being taken down by TikTok for violating community guidelines. Rae joked about the incident and said:

“I knew I should have deleted the twerking video. (crying emojis)”

Addison Rae @whoisaddison I knew I should’ve deleted the twerking video I knew I should’ve deleted the twerking video 😔😭😭😭 https://t.co/SytzsPbPJj

Similar to Poarch, Rae's account was brought back a few hours after the ban.

Charli D'Amelio, the biggest creator of the app, was also hit by a ban yesterday. Fans were confused when they could not find the younger D’Amelio sister's account on the app. Unlike Poarch and Rae, D’Amelio hadn't posted about any possible bans, worrying her fans.

Many thought that the creator herself deleted the account. The 17-year-old has previously addressed the bullying she receives on the app, which can be a valid reason for a hiatus. However, her account was returned a few hours later, indicating that maybe she too was hit with an unprecedented ban.

User are scared for their own accounts

Users are worried about these bans, fearing hacker activity. They are also scared about their own accounts because it is rare for a small account to get reinstated after a permanent ban.

Some of the users shared their concerns on Twitter:

Bird!! @BlackbirdPM_ oh dear why is tiktok on a banning spree please tiktok don’t touch my account thanks oh dear why is tiktok on a banning spree please tiktok don’t touch my account thanks

pogh🌷| you are loved. @owocolonthree @meghannyd_ wtf tiktok's banning policies are kinda wonky ngl why arent they doing after actual creeps instead @meghannyd_ wtf tiktok's banning policies are kinda wonky ngl why arent they doing after actual creeps instead

flower ❀ watching shameless @mooniefloww why is tiktok banning everyone wtf is going on bella dream karl ranboo ????? hello why is tiktok banning everyone wtf is going on bella dream karl ranboo ????? hello

pip! @tinaIore WHY IS TIKTOK BANNING ALL THEIR BIG CREATORS WHY IS TIKTOK BANNING ALL THEIR BIG CREATORS

Reid @CloveReid Bro are they banning any big creator on tiktok Dream , ranboo , Bella poach all banned in one day Bro are they banning any big creator on tiktok Dream , ranboo , Bella poach all banned in one day 😭

Apparently, many Minecraft creators are also facing a similar problem on the app.

KEEM 🍿 @KEEMSTAR Dear TikTok , stop banning these Minecraft kids they are good boys. Dear TikTok , stop banning these Minecraft kids they are good boys.

(the)void @eclipsevoids Why is tiktok just banning every Minecraft content creator ever Why is tiktok just banning every Minecraft content creator ever

The app has very strict community guidelines, which were updated in March 2022. Creators wearing crop tops and skirts often get banned or suspended from the app. The reason behind the recent spree of bans is still unknown. Neither TikTok officials nor any of the aforementioned creators have addressed any reason behind these bans.

Edited by R. Elahi