TikTok star Dixie D'Amelio leaves live performance early due to health issues

TikTok star Dixie D'Amelio was forced to end her live performance early while on Big Time Rush's ’Forever' tour due to a non-epileptic seizure. As a famous TikTok personality, she is used to the pressure of constantly performing live, but this time she had a health scare.

Taking to her official Twitter account on June 7, 2022, the TikTok sensation opened up about her health concerns and revealed that she is suffering from psychogenic non-epileptic seizures. She also mentioned that while she tried to power up her performance on stage in Chicago, she faced some issues with the constant flashes and strobe lights which then triggered the symptoms of her seizure.

Dixie D'Amelio forced to end her live performance in Chicago due to an episode of non-epileptic seizure

Dixie D'Amelio is one of the most popular creators on the video-sharing platform, boasting over 52 million followers on TikTok alone. She is also quite active on her YouTube channel, with over 7.14 million subscribers at the time of writing.

On July 7, 2021, Dixie posted a tweet explaining the situation and why she had to cut short her performance in Chicago. Briefly explaining her condition to her viewers, fans and followers, she opened up about her health concerns, noting that she suffers from psychogenic non-epileptic seizures.

to finish the set but 1/2 Hey everyone, as a lot of you know Istruggle with psychogenic non-epileptic seizures and have issueswith flashes and strobe lights. Attonight's Chicago show the movinglights accidentally went off and Istarted feeling extremely ill. I triedto finish the set but 1/2

She further went on to explain what exactly happened on stage in Chicago and why she wasn't able to complete her performance set. As per Dixie D'Amelio, just as the lights went off, she felt an unease in her body and decided to get checked up by the medic as soon as possible. So, she left her performance early.

-Dixie 2/2 I decided toleave stage early and get checkedup by medics. I'm fine now anddisappointed I wasn't able to finishmy set but wanted to let you allknow what happened and that I'mok. Thanks for all the well wishesand support-Dixie 2/2

She also thanked her supporters and well-wishers who have been flooding social media, expressing love and concern for her.

Fans react to Dixie's health condition

Twitter has been flooded with an immense amount of love and prayers for the TikTok powerhouse. The fans' outpouring of support shows that they want their favorite singer to recover quickly.

A wide spectrum of supportive messages have been posted online. Here is what some of them had to say:

ray @chunkln @dixiedamelio you dont need to apologize, we understand that your health is the most important thing but dont matter what happened, you still sang amazing. im sooooo proud of you and i hope you can feel better very soon. we love you @dixiedamelio you dont need to apologize, we understand that your health is the most important thing but dont matter what happened, you still sang amazing. im sooooo proud of you and i hope you can feel better very soon. we love you

val❞ @orlndmelio @dixiedamelio you really dont need to apologize, your health is the most important thing, take your rest with no hurry, u still did it so good i promise🤍 @dixiedamelio you really dont need to apologize, your health is the most important thing, take your rest with no hurry, u still did it so good i promise🤍

cia's day 🥳 @keepdrvngrry @dixiedamelio i hope you really feel better now. your health is more important. i love you so much @dixiedamelio i hope you really feel better now. your health is more important. i love you so much 💗

rima ⭐️ @favsmelio @dixiedamelio don’t feel bad about it!! it’s not your fault, im sorry you had to feel that but i hope you’re doing better and ily @dixiedamelio don’t feel bad about it!! it’s not your fault, im sorry you had to feel that but i hope you’re doing better and ily

Forever Denice🦋 @Denice_BTG @dixiedamelio My brother suffers from epileptic seizures and it is something too difficult, I imagine how you must feel, I send a lot of love and I hope you are better soon @dixiedamelio My brother suffers from epileptic seizures and it is something too difficult, I imagine how you must feel, I send a lot of love and I hope you are better soon💙

ًanna | NESSA'S DAY @DAMELIOCD @dixiedamelio ohhh dixie i’m so sorry, we understand that this kind of thing can happen,i hope you are much better now,i love you and i wish you the best🤍 @dixiedamelio ohhh dixie i’m so sorry, we understand that this kind of thing can happen,i hope you are much better now,i love you and i wish you the best🤍

rhiannon @dixisonrae_ @dixiedamelio your health is most important and everyone’s still just as proud and amazed by u 🫶🏻 feel better soon @dixiedamelio your health is most important and everyone’s still just as proud and amazed by u 🫶🏻 feel better soon

sama fan acc @itscharlisbae

please just do what’s best for you @dixiedamelio i love you, and i genuinely hope you’re okayplease just do what’s best for you @dixiedamelio i love you, and i genuinely hope you’re okayplease just do what’s best for you

Colleen✨ @ColleenIsChill @dixiedamelio I also have epilepsy and I can’t look at flashing lights. They don’t set mine off but it hurts to look directly at them. Mine happen when I’m very sick of stressed. I hope you get some rest and feel better soon! @dixiedamelio I also have epilepsy and I can’t look at flashing lights. They don’t set mine off but it hurts to look directly at them. Mine happen when I’m very sick of stressed. I hope you get some rest and feel better soon!

ؘ @addilenda @dixiedamelio no need to apologize love, hope you are better now. I love you forever @dixiedamelio no need to apologize love, hope you are better now. I love you forever ❤️

Big Time FOREVER Simp @btr_notfound @dixiedamelio @Devoted_Maslow2 So glad you are doing well!! It was scary to see you leave like that. I hope you are doing amazing and thank you for a great set of what you could do!! @dixiedamelio @Devoted_Maslow2 So glad you are doing well!! It was scary to see you leave like that. I hope you are doing amazing and thank you for a great set of what you could do!! 💙

ً ًhannah @lipdamelio ‍🩹 @dixiedamelio we understand dixie this wasn’t your fault!! you did ur best and i hope ur feeling better now‍🩹 @dixiedamelio we understand dixie this wasn’t your fault!! you did ur best and i hope ur feeling better now❤️‍🩹

CHICAGO FIRE IS LIFE @logiebearswife you sang so gooood! You’re a whole vibe and so cute, thanks for showing up today! @dixiedamelio You did so good and I’m glad you’re feeling better! Happy rhat youre prioritizing your health first loveyou sang so gooood! You’re a whole vibe and so cute, thanks for showing up today! @dixiedamelio You did so good and I’m glad you’re feeling better! Happy rhat youre prioritizing your health first love 💚 you sang so gooood! You’re a whole vibe and so cute, thanks for showing up today!

Alynna @AlynnaTankersl1 @dixiedamelio Hope you’re feeling better babes <3 your health over ANYTHING ELSE! Love you Dix🤍 @dixiedamelio Hope you’re feeling better babes <3 your health over ANYTHING ELSE! Love you Dix🤍

who? @_luvdix @dixiedamelio i’m so proud of you my dear, mistakes happen you gonna be ok @dixiedamelio i’m so proud of you my dear, mistakes happen you gonna be ok

What is a non-epileptic seizure?

As per multiple reports, psychogenic non-epileptic seizures are sudden episodes of movements, sensations, or behavior. It clinically resembles epileptic seizures but occurs without the excessive synchronous cortisol electroencephalographic activity that mainly comes from somatic manifestations of psychological stress.

In the general population, the prevalence rate of PNES is around 2-33 per 100,000, making it nearly as prevalent as multiple trigeminal neuralgia. Despite these concerning statistics, PNES has never been discussed widely because of a lack of awareness.

