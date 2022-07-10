TikTok star Dixie D'Amelio leaves live performance early due to health issues

TikTok star Dixie D'Amelio was forced to end her live performance early while on Big Time Rush's ’Forever' tour due to a non-epileptic seizure. As a famous TikTok personality, she is used to the pressure of constantly performing live, but this time she had a health scare.
Taking to her official Twitter account on June 7, 2022, the TikTok sensation opened up about her health concerns and revealed that she is suffering from psychogenic non-epileptic seizures. She also mentioned that while she tried to power up her performance on stage in Chicago, she faced some issues with the constant flashes and strobe lights which then triggered the symptoms of her seizure.
Dixie D'Amelio forced to end her live performance in Chicago due to an episode of non-epileptic seizure
Dixie D'Amelio is one of the most popular creators on the video-sharing platform, boasting over 52 million followers on TikTok alone. She is also quite active on her YouTube channel, with over 7.14 million subscribers at the time of writing.
On July 7, 2021, Dixie posted a tweet explaining the situation and why she had to cut short her performance in Chicago. Briefly explaining her condition to her viewers, fans and followers, she opened up about her health concerns, noting that she suffers from psychogenic non-epileptic seizures.
She further went on to explain what exactly happened on stage in Chicago and why she wasn't able to complete her performance set. As per Dixie D'Amelio, just as the lights went off, she felt an unease in her body and decided to get checked up by the medic as soon as possible. So, she left her performance early.
She also thanked her supporters and well-wishers who have been flooding social media, expressing love and concern for her.
Fans react to Dixie's health condition
Twitter has been flooded with an immense amount of love and prayers for the TikTok powerhouse. The fans' outpouring of support shows that they want their favorite singer to recover quickly.
A wide spectrum of supportive messages have been posted online. Here is what some of them had to say:
What is a non-epileptic seizure?
As per multiple reports, psychogenic non-epileptic seizures are sudden episodes of movements, sensations, or behavior. It clinically resembles epileptic seizures but occurs without the excessive synchronous cortisol electroencephalographic activity that mainly comes from somatic manifestations of psychological stress.
In the general population, the prevalence rate of PNES is around 2-33 per 100,000, making it nearly as prevalent as multiple trigeminal neuralgia. Despite these concerning statistics, PNES has never been discussed widely because of a lack of awareness.