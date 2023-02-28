RAW: Which former WWE Champion seemingly has a vendetta against Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift has often been the subject of many discussions and segments across industries. Over the past few weeks, the Grammy Award winner has seemingly been on The Miz's radar.

A couple of weeks ago, on an edition of Miz TV, the host had Seth Rollins as a special guest. During the segment, the crowds started singing The Visionary's theme, much to The A-Lister's chagrin. He then claimed that he would rather listen to Taylor Swift sing than give the fans any attention.

This week, the former WWE Champion hosted another edition of his talk show on RAW. Rollins again interrupted him in a bid to get through to Logan Paul by getting his contact details from The Miz. However, fans got under his skin again with The Visionary's theme. He responded with a reference to the Grammy Award winner's hit 'Anti-Hero' from her recent album Midnights.

"The gift is life changing and to help me announce this highlight worthy news, I want to bring out my special guest. He is also the host of WrestleMania. Drumroll please. 'It's me, hi, I'm tonight's guest, it's me." said The Miz. [00:05 - 00:34]

At the commencement of the segment, the multi-time WWE Champion claimed he was the host for WrestleMania this year, given their theme of 'going Hollywood', and how he was the apt star to take on the role.

The Miz managed to get tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Last year, Taylor Swift announced the Eras tour to promote her latest album. It will commence in March this year and end in August. As soon as news spread of the 33-year-old's event, ticketing platform Ticketmaster crashed owing to the massive number of fans logging in to book a spot to attend the event.

In the aftermath of the crash, the platform issued a statement stating that they were looking into the matter and cited that they were not prepared for sales of that magnitude. They announced the postponement of the remainder of pthe pre-sold tickets, which was later canceled, given the high demand. This garnered a lot of backlash from fans who called out the flaws in their ticketing model.

The Miz was one of the lucky few to get access to the tickets, which he proudly announced on RAW last week.

folklorian medusa🧣🦋 @prihhcious Mother Taylor is everywhere Also The Miz bragging about getting Taylor Swift ticketsMother Taylor is everywhere Also The Miz bragging about getting Taylor Swift tickets 😂 Mother Taylor is everywhere

The Miz has had multiple associations with various celebrities on and off WWE and represented the company at NBA, NFL Draft picks, Celebrity Family Feuds, and many other events.

