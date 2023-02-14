Why did The Miz mention Taylor Swift on RAW? Fans left upset at the WWE Superstar's words

Grand Slam Champion The Miz knows exactly what to do to get under the skin of the WWE Universe. The two-time Grand Slam Champion has been antagonizing fans around the globe for close to two decades now, and tonight at WWE RAW was no different.

The A-Lister held a Miz TV segment on the red brand featuring fellow two-time Grand Slam Champion Seth Rollins. Miz and Rollins share more in common than that one incredibly admirable accomplishment, though, and that's a disdain for Logan Paul.

He attempted to get a rise out of Rollins regarding a possible WrestleMania match but was drowned out by the fans chanting the Monday Night Messiah's theme song. Miz cut them off, saying he would listen to Taylor Swift sing rather than pay heed to the fans.

"If I wanted to hear people sing, I would listen to someone that is good like Taylor Swift. Oh, oh you're all just jealous because I got tickets and you didn't!"

While ducking and dodging Logan Paul's name, Rollins did have a chance to show off his fancy red boots when The Miz used a meme from the last decade to ask, "What are those?!"

Rollins mocked the host, claiming it was style, something The Miz knew nothing about.

The Miz was attacked by Seth Rollins; immediately lost another match

The A-lister finally struck a nerve with Seth Rollins, claiming that the Architect behind The Shield was jealous of all of Logan Paul's success. Rollins stated that Paul didn't care about wrestling or the fans and was only doing everything he could for money and fame. For anyone to claim the same for Rollins himself was a bit too much to handle, and he attacked his former rival.

As Rollins set up for a Stomp, he was pulled to the floor by United States Champion Austin Theory. The Visionary was able to catch The Miz with a Curb Stomp before eating an A-Town Down from Theory. Unfortunately, for The Most Must-See Superstar in WWE, his night wasn't over yet.

Immediately after Miz TV, the former Intercontinental Champion faced off against Rick Boogs. The Rockstar of Monday Nights returned on January 30, defeating Miz in mere seconds. Tonight was no different. Although Miz tried to get the match canceled, it was to no avail.

Boogs tossed his opponent over his head with ease and press slammed him into the mat for a quick victory.

