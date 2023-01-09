Stranger Things star Sadie Sink to play new Marvel superhero in Thunderbolts

According to a report by The Direct, industry rumors seem to suggest that actress Sadie Sink, who plays Max Mayfield in Netflix's hit series, Stranger Things, is being eyed by Marvel Studios for the role of Songbird in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Some of the Stranger Things cast and crew have either already made an appearance in the MCU or are interested in making one. David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper, is now also portraying Red Guardian, having made his first appearance in 2021's Black Widow. He is set to reprise the role in 2024's Thunderbolts.

Director Shawn Levy is currently gearing up for his upcoming film, Wolverine and Deadpool, while Caleb McLaughlin, who portrays Lucas Sinclair, has previously expressed interest in playing Miles Morales during his interviews with outlets or magazines such as GQ.

It was previously discussed by many fans online that Sadie Sink could be a potential option for X-Men member and telepath Jean Grey. However, if the latest report from The Direct is true, Sink could make her debut in the MCU much earlier.

Sadie Sink to join MCU? More about the superhero she is playing

According to the Marvel Studios spoiler Reddit moderator team r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers, Marvel Studios is planning to introduce the superhero Songbird into the MCU via the film Thunderbolts, and is eyeing Sadie Sink for the role.

Interestingly, Sadie Sink was previously rumored to be joining the MCU in an undisclosed role in November 2022. However, during an appearance on Extra TV, the Stranger Things star denied the rumors:

"I am denying these rumors. It's not true."

She added:

"I've seen those rumors. I don't know where they came from, but as of now they are not true."

If Sadie Sink joins the MCU, she will be the third Stranger Things star to do so, following David Harbour and Shawn Levy.

In the comics, Songbird first appeared as the supervillain Screaming Mimi in Marvel Two-In-One Issue #54 and was created by Mark Gruenwald, Ralph Macchio, and John Byrne, who is known for his comic runs of She-Hulk, titled Savage She-Hulk.

Screaming Mimi or Songbird's real name is Melissa Gold. She endured a rather troubled childhood and upbringing with an alcoholic father and a mother who was in prison. She later got an apparatus that gave her the signature abilities she possesses, which is to generate sound effects for purposes like echolocation, to track down enemies, and hypnosis, where she puts her enemies in a trance via her voice, which has a singing-like tone.

She was originally a villain named Screaming Mimi and made a few appearances as that character before reforming and joining the Thunderbolts, a team of superheroes, antiheroes, and sometimes supervillains, who go on top-secret missions for the government, taking on the superhero moniker, Songbird.

Songbird has since appeared in various media since her inception, most notably the animated television series, Avengers Assemble, and the video game Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2, where she played a major role for the first half of the story.

Sadie Sink has shown via her portrayal of Max Mayfield in Stranger Things that she has a lot of range and can therefore, successfully essay the role of Songbird. Interestingly enough, much like Songbird, Max also had a tough upbringing, though the abuse she endured came from her older half-brother, Billy Hargrove.

Songbird is also known for her distinct appearance, particularly her long white hair with red or pink streaks. Sink, a natural redhead, can slip into the role very easily and essay a depiction of the character in her early days, as she is only 20.

Whether Sadie Sink will or will not join the MCU remains to be seen. Only time will tell whether the actress accepts the role from Marvel Studios.

Other information on Marvel's Thunderbolts

As of now, Thunderbolts is in early development and is set to release on July 26, 2024, as the penultimate film of Phase Five.

So far, the roster announced is Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, who will lead the team, David Harbour's Red Guardian, Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes, Wyatt Russell's John Walker, Hannah John-Kamen's Ghost, Olga Kurylenko's Taskmaster, and finally, Julia Louis Dreyfus' Val, all of whom reprise their roles from previous MCU films and series such as Ant-Man and the Wasp, Black Widow, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

It has previously been rumored that Marvel Comics character, Sentry, will also appear in the film as an antagonist.

