Avatar: The Last Airbender - Tentative release date, cast, and everything we know so far

American animated fantasy action TV series Avatar: The Last Airbender is getting a live-action remake. Titled Avatar: The Last Airbender, the live-action remake will be released sometime around 2024. Though the specific release date and month have not been confirmed, fans are hopeful it will be released by the summer of next year. At the recently held Netflix TUDUM event, it was revealed that each episode of the live-action version will be an hour long.

Avatar: The Last Airbender stars Gordon Cormier as Avatar Aang, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as General Iroh. Some of the recurring names on the show are Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Leung, Maria Zhang, Elizabeth Yu, Lim Kay Siu, and several others.

What do we know about Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender so far?

Fans of the animated series are well aware that there are four categories of people in the war-torn universe of Avatar: The Last Airbender who have the ability to make one of the four elements (Water, earth, fire, and air) 'bend' at their will.

Aang is the most special of them all as he serves as the bridge between the mortal and spirit world in addition to being the only person who is able to bend all of the aforementioned elements. Here is the official teaser trailer for the show:

The aforementioned teaser reveals nothing about the show and merely shows the four elements, namely water, earth, fire, and air. This teaser was released yesterday during the Tudum: A Global Fan Event in So Paulo, Brazil. To note, a live-action film adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender was released in 2010, however, it was widely panned by critics and fans alike.

The creators of the original animated show were Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko. They were a part of this Netflix initiative until 2020 when they announced their departure.

After their departure, Michael Dante DiMartino, in an open letter, wrote:

"When Bryan and I signed on to the project in 2018, we were hired as executive producers and showrunners. In a joint announcement for the series, Netflix said that it was committed to honoring our vision for this retelling and to supporting us on creating the series.

"And we expressed how excited we were for the opportunity to be at the helm. Unfortunately, things did not go as we had hoped. I realized I couldn’t control the creative direction of the series, but I could control how I responded. So, I chose to leave the project. It was the hardest professional decision I’ve ever had to make, and certainly not one that I took lightly, but it was necessary for my happiness and creative integrity,'' he continued.

Bryan Konietzko also released a statement that said:

“Though I got to work with some great individuals, both on Netflix’s side and on our own small development team, the general handling of the project created what I felt was a negative and unsupportive environment. To be clear, this was not a simple matter of us not getting our way."

The Netflix series is currently being run by Albert Kim, while Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore, Michael Goi, Roseanne Liang, and Albert Kim serve as executive producers.

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender will be released sometime around 2024.

