Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender drops episode titles ahead of its premiere

Netflix announced the live-action series Avatar: The Last Airbender at its TUDUM event in the second week of June this year. Along with the announcement, fans were treated to a brief teaser and images of the star cast of the show. While basic information about introducing the protagonist Aang, the Avatar, in the first episode was revealed, not many details were made available at the time.

However, the titles of the eight episodes have now been announced online, giving fans hints about what to expect from the upcoming series. The teaser revealed that the plot will revolve around the four elements – Water, Air, Fire, and Earth, and fans are thrilled about the live-action show that is slated to release in 2024 on Netflix.

All eight episode titles of Netflix show Avatar: The Last Airbender uncovered

As revealed at Netflix's TUDUM event, Avatar: The Last Airbender will consist of eight episodes, with each one spanning about an hour. The story deals with the war between the tribes connected to the four elements. While the protagonist and the lead cast members were announced at the recent event, the titles of each episode were revealed on the internet later on.

As per a tweet by Avatar News, the eight titles confirmed for the first season are:

The Last Airbender Warriors Omashu Into the Dark Spirited Away Masks The North Legends

Cast and crew of Avatar: The Last Airbender the live-action series

At the TUDUM event fans learned that the protagonist Aang, would be played by Gordon Cormier. As per the story, Aang is the only surviving Airbender after the Air Nomads were eliminated by the Fire Nation. Gordon is well-known for playing Joe in The Stand. Anne with an E star Kiawentiio Tarbell will reprise her role as Katara, the Waterbender who joins Aang.

Katara's non-bender brother Sokka will be portrayed by 13 Reasons Why actor Ian Ousley. MCU actor Dallas Liu of Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings fame will take on the role of the exiled Firebender Zuko, who tries to capture Aang.

Albert Kim is the executive producer and writer for the Netflix live-action series.

The original showrunners and executive producers were Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko. However, their contract fell through in 2020 due to creative differences as the two creators accused Netflix of not supporting their vision, as per The Verge. However, they will join Kim as co-writers for the first episode. Additionally, Kim's daughter, Emily Kim, who is a Marvel Comics writer, is also rumored to contribute to the script.

Michael Goi will be the director of the first two episodes. Episodes 3 and 4 will be helmed by Jabbar Raisani, while Roseanne Ling will direct episodes 5 and 6. The finale episodes 7 and 8 will see Jet Wilkinson as the director. Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, who plays Zuko's uncle Iroh recently took to YouTube to assure viewers that the show is shaping up well and will leave fans elated.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is slated to release on Netflix in 2024.

