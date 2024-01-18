What time will Avatar: The Last Airbender release on Netflix? Plot, trailer, and more 

The Last Airbender fans can rejoice as Netflix finally gave the first glimpse of the highly-anticipated spinoff of the Nickelodeon series alongside the announcement of the release date. The adventures of Aang and his friends from the original Avatar: The Last Airbender series will continue with the live-action adaptation.

The initial trailer did not reveal any details about the plot itself and simply gave fans an exciting look at the four elements (Water, Earth, Fire, and Air). The series is set to be released on February 22, 2024, and can be expected to follow the original storyline.

As far as the precise release time is concerned, Netflix is set to release all eight episodes at once, at 12 am ET, on February 22, 2024. The platform tends to follow the same formula for its season premieres, something which is expected to be followed for Avatar: The Last Airbender as well.

Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender - Everything that is known

Fans of the original series will be well aware of the world introduced as part of Avatar: The Last Airbender. With the planet divided into four nations, each associated with the four elements, a war breaks out when the Fire Nation initially attacks.

The initial attack leads to the wiping out of the Air Nomads, setting the stage up for an epic war. Aang, the last Air Nomad, reawakens and then starts off on a quest to restore the planet's balance alongside his friends Katara and Sokka.

The fan-favorite characters will all return to screens via the Netflix adaptation and will see Aang face off against the Fire Lord Ozai and Crown Prince Zuko, who are, in turn, determined to capture The Last Airbender.

The beloved series was initially announced to be getting a remake last year and has since been understood to be in development. Now, it appears the process is close to fruition, as Netflix officially announced the February 22 release date.

The trailer only gave fans a glimpse at the four element's logos and finished with the official title font. Regardless, with only slightly longer than a month to wait, fans will already be sweating in anticipation.

The live-action adaptation will see season 1 being released with eight episodes. The cast list also boasts of some familiar names, with Gordon Cormier taking on the role of Aang.

Kiawentiio Tarbel will be seen as Katara, and Ian Ousley will take up the role of Sokka. Other actors such as Dallas Liu (Prince Zuko), Daniel Dae Kim(Fire Lord Ozai), Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (Uncle Iroh), Elizabeth Yu (Azula), and Ken Leung (Commander Zhao) have also been revealed to be a part of the cast.

Alongside the official announcement of the release date and trailer, Netflix released multiple photographs from the series, further contributing to the obvious excitement. The photos promise an accurate, source-material-inspired take from Netflix for a series that already has a range of worldwide fans.

Avatar: The Last Airbender was a bit of a classic during its run on Nickelodeon, and loyal fans have long clamored for a live-action remake of the series. With that finally set to happen, it will be interesting to see how Netflix goes about with respect to its take on the popular adventure series.