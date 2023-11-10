Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender confirms release date with a new official trailer

The long-awaited live­-action version of Avatar: The Last Airbender is finally hitting Netflix on February 22, 2024. The series arrives after undergoing several delays and hiccups endured during its production. Netflix made this announcement concurrently with the first teaser trailer for the show during their Geeked Week, giving fans a peek into what to anticipate with its new adaptation of the famed series.

The official te­aser offers a peak into the series. The re­veal of its launch date has sparked a lot of e­xcitement. This includes not just old fans of the animated version but potential new viewers too.

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender is set to release in February 2024

Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender completed its shoots in June 2022, and it will premiere on February 22, 2024. This adaptation has quite a number of differences, even signifying a departure from the original template of an animated series that also features Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, leaving Albert Kim in charge as showrunner.

Featuring state-of-the-art technology, the series adopted new LED technology during its production process, breaking a Guinness World Record and making it one of the most costly Netflix shows at about $15 million an episode, with total expenditure being $120 million for season 1.

As part of Netflix’s Geeked Week, the series’ teaser trailer is announced, which gives viewers a good insight into many aspects of this show. It features a journey across the four nations central to the series: The Fire Nation, Earth Kingdoms, Water Tribe, and Air Nomads.

The series introduces several key characters, including Aang, Sokka, Katara, Zuko, and many others, who are also used in the live-action by the same names. The trailer also shows some of the iconic places from early seasons, such as Omashu, South Pole, Fire Nation’s royal palace, and Crescent Island.

Who casts in Netflix's action-adventure series Avatar: The Last Airbender?

The upcoming Netflix fantasy series features a renowned cast that includes Gordon Cormier, who will take up the titular character of Aang in the series.

Joining him are Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Uncle Iroh, Ken Leung as Commander Zhao, Tamlyn Tomita as Yukari, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, Yvonne Chapman as Kyoshi, James Sie as the Cabbage Merchant, and Casey Camp-Horinek as Gran Gran, among other notable actors.

What is Avatar: The Last Airbender all about?

Albert Kim's series, Avatar: The Last Airbender, revolves around individuals who can control and bend their respective elements. The series showcases four nations, each having the power to control one of the four elements - Air, Water, Fire, and Air.

With the Fire nation who tries to outpower other nations, the series' pivotal focus is on the Avatar, who is proclaimed to be the master of all four elements and is destined to bring harmony among nations. The official synopsis of Avatar: The Last Airbender, as per Netflix, reads:

"Alongside his newfound friends Sokka and Katara, siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai. But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko determined to capture them, it won’t be an easy task."

Avatar: The Last Airbender will be released on February 22, 2024, on the streaming platform Netflix.