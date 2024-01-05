6 anticipated rom-coms releasing in 2024

Romantic movie fans have a lot to look forward to this year, as there are quite a few rom-coms releasing in 2024. The best thing about rom-coms is that they tend to be emotional and heartwarming, and at the same time, they are witty and humorous.

In 2023, movie lovers were treated to a variety of releases. Many 2023 rom-coms like Red, White and Royal Blue, Your Place or Mine, Somebody I Used to Know, and more, received positive reviews from fans of the genre.

Given how the genre is beloved by moviegoers around the world, it is expected that this year will be no different in terms of quality rom-coms worth watching. Of late, it has become evident that filmmakers nowadays put more effort into creating relatable love stories that feature realistic characters and plots. A welcome shift in the genre, it has certainly helped increase interest in rom-coms.

The rom-coms releasing in 2024 feature varied plots and a promising star cast. Fans of the genre will be hoping that rom-coms releasing in 2024 will be able to match the success of the memorable rom-coms released last year.

Challengers, Irish Wish and 4 other rom-coms releasing in 2024 that promise sizzling chemistry and earnest love

1) Which Brings Me to You (January 19, 2024)

One of the rom-coms releasing in 2024, this adaptation stars Lucy Hale and Nat Wolff in the lead. Over the years, Hale has acted in several well-received rom-coms, such as A Nice Girl Like You (2020), The Hating Game (2021), and Puppy Love (2023).

In this movie, she plays the role of Jane, who meets Will (Wolff) at a wedding. What starts as a fling turns out to be something more when they start talking about their past relationships. Viewers who enjoy heartwarming narratives about falling in love unexpectedly will surely enjoy this rom-com directed by Peter Hutchings.

2) Beautiful Wedding (January 24, 2024)

Last year, the audience met Abby (Virginia Gardner) and Travis (Dylan Sprouse) in Beautiful Disaster (2023). Fans are delighted that this sequel is one of the rom-coms releasing in 2024. This time, the couple finds themselves married and decides to have their honeymoon in Mexico with their family and friends.

Directed by Roger Kumble, this movie promises plenty of swoon worthy moments along with witty humor. One of the highlights of Beautiful Disaster was the banter between the leads, and fans will be hoping that the sequel will keep the sparks alive in this one as well.

3) It Ends With Us (February 9, 2024)

It Ends With Us is a popular book by writer Colleen Hoover (Image via IMDb)

This might just be one of the most anticipated rom-coms scheduled to release in 2024. One of the biggest reasons for the interest is that it is an adaptation of one of Colleen Hoover's most popular books. Blake Lively plays the role of the protagonist, Lily, who thinks that she has found the love of her life in Ryle (Justin Baldoni). However, when an ex-lover reappears in her life, things start to get complicated.

The story deals with difficult subjects such as abuse and the toll it takes on survivors. At the same time, it explores compassion, love, and resilience. Bookworms who loved the novel are hoping that the rom-com directed by Baldoni does justice to the author's work.

4) Challengers (April 26, 2024)

Had this movie been released as per its initial scheduled date, it wouldn't be on this list of rom-coms releasing in 2024. The delay was mainly due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. Directed by Luca Guadagnino, it centers around three tennis players. Tashi Duncan (Zendaya) signs up her husband and mentee for a Challenger event. However, drama is to be expected, as the opponent is none other than her former lover.

Out of all the rom-coms releasing in 2024, this one has the most refreshing concept. The intriguing plot is one of the reasons to check out this title. It will also be interesting to watch how career priorities and personal feelings clash for the lead characters, despite wanting to keep them separate.

5) The Idea of You (May 2, 2024)

The movie stars Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine in the lead (Image via Vogue, Instagram)

After the success of Red, White and Royal Blue, fans will be happy to see Nicholas Galitzine return as the lead in one of the most hyped rom-coms releasing in 2024. Galitzine will be starring alongside Anne Hathaway in a story wherein a 40-year-old divorcée falls for a young lead singer of a famous boyband.

Directed by Michael Showalter, this adaptation will explore the challenges of an age-gap romance. Fans will be looking forward to the chemistry between the talented and charismatic leads.

6) Irish Wish (TBA)

The release date for Irish Wish hasn't been announced yet (Image via IMDb)

Out of all the rom-coms releasing in 2024, Lindsay Lohan fans will particularly be interested in this one. Directed by Janeen Damian, it stars Lohan as Maddie. She is distraught when the love of her life becomes engaged to her best friend. However, she decides to put her feelings aside to attend their wedding.

This is the third title in this list of rom-coms releasing in 2024 that centers around a wedding. In general, wedding movies are a treat to watch and this title looks quite promising. It will be interesting to see how Maddie manages her emotions to keep her best friend's wedding from falling apart.

Like every year, there will be plenty of entertaining rom-coms releasing in 2024. Viewers who are romantics at heart should make a point to check out these rom-coms releasing in 2024 in particular because of their promising plots and star cast.