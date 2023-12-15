5 great rom-coms to catch on Netflix this week

'Tis the season to be jolly, cozy, and comfortable with your loved ones, and what better way to do it than with some great films on everyone's favorite streaming service, Netflix? Like every year before, Netflix still has a full slate of great films and shows that could cater to any mood.

But with Christmas so near and festivity in the air, why should love stay behind?

Christmas is a great time to catch up on some great content while enjoying a warm cup of coffee or some good food with a loved one. Ahead of this festive weekend, here are 5 great romantic comedies that are presently streaming on Netflix for some great weekend experiences.

5 best rom-coms to catch on Netflix right now

1) The Princess Switch

Always rated among the best romantic comedies to catch on Netflix, The Princess Switch is an exceptional title that rings out the Christmas bells for most. Set in the time of Christmas and with a premise that could not be sweeter, this 2018 film has become a Christmas classic since the time it premiered on the streaming platform.

Directed by Michael Rohl, this film follows a duchess who switches places with an ordinary woman just ahead of Christmas. It stars Vanessa Hudgens in the leading role, alongside the likes of Nick Sagar and Sam Palladio.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"One week before Christmas, a duchess switches places with an ordinary woman from Chicago, who looks exactly like her, and they each fall in love with each other's beaus."

2) Four Christmases

One for the history books, this classic Christmas film has been on rom-com lists for ages now. Four Christmases, starring Reese Witherspoon and Vince Vaughn in the leading roles, follows a couple who detest the idea of marriage and kids due to their parents' divorces.

The magical film shows how fate may intervene in the oddest of places and shows a side of life that we often neglect.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"Brad and Kate, whose parents are divorced, detest the idea of marriage and kids. To dodge their families on Christmas, they decide to go abroad. But fate scuttles their plan, which alters their lives."

3) The Holiday

Nancy Meyers has built quite a strong name for herself in the rom-com market, and The Holiday is perhaps among her best works. Starring Jude Law and Cameroon Diaz in the leading roles, The Holiday is a rom-com that goes beyond Christmas and any archetype.

Following two girls from different countries who swap homes for Christmas, this remains one of the most memorable romantic films of the holiday season.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"Two girls from different countries swap homes for the holidays to get away from their relationship issues. However, their lives change unexpectedly when they meet and fall in love with two local guys."

4) Love Hard

Another Netflix production on the list, Love Hard, is a 2021 romantic comedy that explores love, relationships, and warmth while taking viewers through a roller coaster of emotions.

Regarded as a modern classic in the genre, Love Hard is directed by Hernán Jiménez and stars Nina Dobrev, Jimmy O. Yang, and Darren Barnet, among others. The thrilling and relevant premise of the film is perhaps its strongest suit.

The synopsis for the Netflix film reads:

"After meeting her perfect match on a dating app, an L.A. writer learns she's been catfished when she flies 3,000 miles to surprise him for Christmas."

5) Love Actually

Rounding out the list for our Christmas rom-com recommendations is the all-time classic, Love Actually, a 2003 Christmas romantic comedy that boasts one of the best ensembles in the genre, consisting of Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Colin Firth, and Liam Neeson, just to name a few.

The film also follows ten separate tales of love as they intersect with each other with random precision in the bustling city of London.

